Our team's favorite cheap Switch 2 headset just got even cheaper, and I can't recommend it enough

The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired headset isn't the most feature-full headset you can grab for your Switch 2, that's for sure. Yet for just $27.99, its 40mm audio drivers pack in an impressive sound that feels far above what you'd expect with that low a price tag.

A $27.99 MSRP is practically chump change, and yet somehow it's now even cheaper at just $20.15 at Amazon today, and I'm in awe. I never assumed the Nintendo Switch headset would be immune to discounts, I just thought I'd have to wait much longer for the cheap pair of cups to see any price drops. If you're after a low-cost headset for gaming on the go, and want something that'll match the black, blue and red snazzy colors of your new console, look no further than the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit.

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired headset | $27.99 $20.15 at Amazon

Save $7 - $7 is a small saving in the grand scheme of things, but that small amount is a big deal when you consider the full price of the Airlite Fit was only $27.99 to begin with. Now the headset is just $20.15, and for that you're still getting a funky Switch 2 aesthetic, great sound, and a flip-to-use microphone for all your Nintendo gaming on the go needs. Buy it if: ✅ You have a Switch or Switch 2

✅ You play mainly single-player Nintendo games

✅ You want a low-cost headset for travel Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a wireless Switch 2 headset

❌ You want the most premium sound possible

❌ You only play the PS5 UK: £19.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired headset?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I'm going to get this out of the way and out of the way fast - the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit is not a headset for those after the best sound available to them. If you want your Switch 2 games to sound their absolute finest, may I direct you to the way of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless that's available for $319.14 at Amazon instead?