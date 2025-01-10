Lenovo Legion Go S pre-orders are now live, but I'm waiting for the $499 SteamOS version

Lenovo Legion Go S pre-orders just went live at Best Buy, and you can now reserve the Windows 11 version for $729. There's no sign of the SteamOS model yet, which just so happens to the the handheld I'm most hyped for so far. However, if you'd rather embrace the versatility of Microsoft's PC operating system, this is the version for you.

According to Lenovo, the new Legion Go S officially launches January 2025, but Best Buy says the Glacier White $729 model will ship out on Valentines' Day. Whether the big box store is just trying to be romantic in the nerdiest way possible remains to be seen, but February 14 could simply be when the retailer expects stock. Still, I'd rather receive the best gaming handheld contender than a bunch of roses, so take note, suitors.

The Windows 11 version currently listed at Best Buy is the Glacier White model with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Ryzen Z2 Go for an APU. The company's press release for the handheld does claim there will be a Ryzen Z1 Extreme model too, so watch out for that hitting the retailer for less at some point in the future.

Where to pre-order the Lenovo Legion Go S

Best Buy | Pre-order now The big box shop is the first retailer in the US to list pre-orders for the Legion Go S, but claims orders will ship on February 14, 2025. That could be a provisionary timeline as we wait for a solid release date, but it may also be an early hint at availability.

Lenovo | Check stock Technically speaking, Lenovo should have pre-orders listed first, but listings have yet to emerge. We'll no doubt see reservations emerge once there's a solid launch date, so make sure to check back if you'd rather go direct.

Amazon | Check stock The new Legion Go S has yet to show up at Amazon, but I'm fully expecting to see pre-order listings before the end of the month. Just make sure to check shipping dates if any listings do appear, as different sellers could end up with stock after the official launch date.

Where to pre-order Lenovo Legion Go S in the UK

Lenovo | Check stock UK pre-orders for the Legion Go S aren't live at Lenovo yet, but it should be one of the first places you'll find listings at. If you'd rather go straight to the manufacturer for the handheld, keep tabs on this storefront

Amazon | Check stock Amazon should end up with UK Legion Go S pre-orders soon, especially since third-party sellers will likely have stock coming in. Just make sure to double-check potential shipping dates against the final release date to avoid lengthy wait times.

Currys | Check stock Serving as one of the last physical tech shops in the UK, it should get stock of the Legion Go S upon release. The retailer is admittedly inconsistent with listing handheld pre-orders, but it's worth checking in on the site if you need click and collect.

Should you buy the Lenovo Legion Go S Windows 11 handheld?

I wasn't the biggest fan of the original Lenovo Legion Go, but the smaller S version is shaping up to be something special. I'm admittedly more keen on the SteamOS version since it'll serve as a proper Steam Deck OLED rival for $499, but there are still plenty of reasons to stick with Windows 11.

For starters, Microsoft's operating system is going to offer up instant storefront versatility. It'll provide exactly the same access to Steam, the Epic Game Store, Xbox Game Pass, and GOG as your gaming PC, meaning there shouldn't be any real compatibility concerns. The same can't be said for SteamOS, as while it's possible to get many libraries up and running with Linux workarounds, you'll be using Valve's shop by default.

As much as Microsoft is dragging its heels, I'm also fairly confident that a handheld-friendly version of Windows will arrive soon. The tech giant has also been teasing its own portable Xbox since last year, and depending on how things pan out, the Legion Go S could end actually being that system in a roundabout way via software updates.

It's worth noting that Ryzen Z2 Go benchmarks aren't live yet, and I'm keen to see how it fairs compared to the current gen Z1 Extreme. If frame rates are too similar, you might be better off opting for the Asus ROG Ally instead since it costs less, not to mention it was one of favorites from 2023. If you're quite happy splashing out over $700, the Asus ROG Ally X is also an option that'll furnish you with high-end upgrades, boasting a chonkier 80-watt hour battery and 24GB RAM.

Ultimately, if you're looking for something that'll feel more like a Steam Deck 2 than a successor to Lenovo's first handheld, you'll want to wait for the black Legion Go S with SteamOS. The operating system is still superior in terms of usability and functionality, not to mention you're saving a chunk of change on the model. I'll be keeping a close eye on pre-orders for that specific version, so make sure to check back in for updates.

