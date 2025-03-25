Ugreen just launched a bunch of Genshin Impact handheld accessories that are made for Kinich fans

By published

Kinich has your handheld and mobile accessory needs covered.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Ugreen has whipped up what could be the perfect gaming handheld accessory collection for Genshin Impact players, especially if you are a Kinich enjoyer. The set includes a 20,000mAh Nexode Power Bank, a 65W charger with more than enough juice for your Steam Deck, and a matching MagFlow wireless charger for your gaming phone, so you'll be able to fill your tech bag with Gacha-themed goodies.

Despite just arriving recently, the Ugreen Genshin Impact range is actually included in Amazon's Big Spring Deals event. The Nexode Power Bank is currently down to $69.99 from $89.99, which isn't too shabby for a collectable piece of merch that's also a 20,000mAh charger. The 65W USB C Charger Block is also sitting at $27.99 thanks to a 30% discount, but it'll normally set you back $39.99. There's even a USB-C cable with a little K'uhul Ajaw strap, just in case you're serious about having a bunch of Kinich gear serving as the best Steam Deck accessories in your pack.

Ugreen 65W USB C Charger Block | $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon Save $12 -

Ugreen 65W USB C Charger Block | $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon
Save $12 - Just like the power bank, Ugreen's Genshin-themed Charger Block is also under $30 for Amazon's Spring Sale. This add-on is ideal for those of you who need an extra brick for travelling or something to power your handheld alongside your phone.

View Deal
Ugreen MagFlow Qi2 Magnetic charger | $59.99 at Amazon

Ugreen MagFlow Qi2 Magnetic charger | $59.99 at Amazon
It's not discounted, but Ugreen's MagSafe is well worth a look if you play Genshin Impact on an iPhone. You can also use magnetic rings if you have an Android device and fancy having somewhere to perch your device of choice.

View Deal
Ugreen 20,000mAh Nexode Power Bank | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon Save $20 -

Ugreen 20,000mAh Nexode Power Bank | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - Out the door, you're saving $20 on the new Genshin Impact Ugreen power bank thanks to Amazon's Spring Deals, and it's still $10 less than the ordinary version at full price. Not too shabby if you're looking to pay homage to Kinish and charge your handheld and gaming phone.

View Deal

The stand out accessory for me here is the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank since it rivals some of the top options I've tested. It beats the Jsaux 20,000mAh 65w in terms of specs since it boasts 130W output, but also wields a more advanced screen that provides more charging stats and data. It's also pretty snazzy looking thanks to that bold Kinich on the front, not to mention the screen even has a Ajaw animation. Y'know, just in case you forgot this is a Genshin Impact collab.

It's worth noting that if you're not into Genshin, Ugreen has vanilla versions of each accessory available. The standard Nexode Power Bank is $59.99 at Amazon, so you're saving $10 if you have no love for the RPG. The Charger Block happens to have the same MSRP as the themed version, but you can also grab that for $23.99, so a few dollars less if you'd prefer a grey adapter.

I'm all for themed accessories, and I'm hoping Ugreen continues its fan service quest by expanding into more franchises. I'd personally love to see some anime collabs in the future as I'd be all over some gear that ties in with some of my favorite shows. I've no doubt the accessory maker will cook up more collaberations in the future, and I'll be watching closely for nerdy additions to my Steam Deck OLED ensemble.

Got Valve's handheld? Swing by the best Steam Deck dock for ways to plug your portable into the TV. You'll also want to swing by the best retro consoles for ways to play modern games

See more Mobile Gaming News
Phil Hayton
Phil Hayton
Hardware Editor

I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.

