Ugreen just launched a bunch of Genshin Impact handheld accessories that are made for Kinich fans

Ugreen has whipped up what could be the perfect gaming handheld accessory collection for Genshin Impact players, especially if you are a Kinich enjoyer. The set includes a 20,000mAh Nexode Power Bank, a 65W charger with more than enough juice for your Steam Deck, and a matching MagFlow wireless charger for your gaming phone, so you'll be able to fill your tech bag with Gacha-themed goodies.

Despite just arriving recently, the Ugreen Genshin Impact range is actually included in Amazon's Big Spring Deals event. The Nexode Power Bank is currently down to $69.99 from $89.99, which isn't too shabby for a collectable piece of merch that's also a 20,000mAh charger. The 65W USB C Charger Block is also sitting at $27.99 thanks to a 30% discount, but it'll normally set you back $39.99. There's even a USB-C cable with a little K'uhul Ajaw strap, just in case you're serious about having a bunch of Kinich gear serving as the best Steam Deck accessories in your pack.

Ugreen 65W USB C Charger Block | $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - Just like the power bank, Ugreen's Genshin-themed Charger Block is also under $30 for Amazon's Spring Sale. This add-on is ideal for those of you who need an extra brick for travelling or something to power your handheld alongside your phone.

Ugreen MagFlow Qi2 Magnetic charger | $59.99 at Amazon

It's not discounted, but Ugreen's MagSafe is well worth a look if you play Genshin Impact on an iPhone. You can also use magnetic rings if you have an Android device and fancy having somewhere to perch your device of choice.

Ugreen 20,000mAh Nexode Power Bank | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Out the door, you're saving $20 on the new Genshin Impact Ugreen power bank thanks to Amazon's Spring Deals, and it's still $10 less than the ordinary version at full price. Not too shabby if you're looking to pay homage to Kinish and charge your handheld and gaming phone.

The stand out accessory for me here is the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank since it rivals some of the top options I've tested. It beats the Jsaux 20,000mAh 65w in terms of specs since it boasts 130W output, but also wields a more advanced screen that provides more charging stats and data. It's also pretty snazzy looking thanks to that bold Kinich on the front, not to mention the screen even has a Ajaw animation. Y'know, just in case you forgot this is a Genshin Impact collab.

It's worth noting that if you're not into Genshin, Ugreen has vanilla versions of each accessory available. The standard Nexode Power Bank is $59.99 at Amazon, so you're saving $10 if you have no love for the RPG. The Charger Block happens to have the same MSRP as the themed version, but you can also grab that for $23.99, so a few dollars less if you'd prefer a grey adapter.

I'm all for themed accessories, and I'm hoping Ugreen continues its fan service quest by expanding into more franchises. I'd personally love to see some anime collabs in the future as I'd be all over some gear that ties in with some of my favorite shows. I've no doubt the accessory maker will cook up more collaberations in the future, and I'll be watching closely for nerdy additions to my Steam Deck OLED ensemble.

