Trust me, this tiny Game Boy Micro retro handheld is the best $40 you'll spend this Prime Day

Frankly, I find the existence of tiny retro handhelds that can run PS1 games to be bananas even without a price cut. So, when I spotted my favorite Game Boy Micro clone for under $40 while hunting for Prime Day deals, it's safe to say I felt like I was in the Twilight Zone.

Yes, the Anbernic RG28XX is already pretty affordable, but if you fancy paying less than most new Nintendo Switch 2 games for one of the best gaming handhelds, you'll want to grab it while it's down to $39.99 at Amazon. The tiny console will normally set you back between $50-60, and while that's still a fair price to pay for the extremely compact retro console time capsule, I'm hyped to see Amazon give it the Prime Day treatment.

Anbernic RG28XX | $54 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $14 - Prime Day has kicked this kick-ass retro handheld emulator back down to its lowest price, and it makes for an incredibly compact and affordable way to play everything from Game Boy games to PS1 classics. Read more: Anbernic RG28XX review Featured in: Best retro consoles Buy it if: ✅ You want a super compact emulator

✅ You'd like to play everything up to PS1

✅ You need wide compatibility Don't buy it if: ❌ You're looking to play PS2 games UK: £49.79 at Amazon

After two days of scrolling through Prime Day gaming deals, I am convinced that the Anbernic RG28XX is the best $40 you'll spend during Big Deal Days. Keep in mind, I've got a different handheld in every week for testing, so the fact that this tiny emulator keeps making its way back to my palms speaks volumes.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Sorry, not sorry, but I'm the type of nerd who has a handheld for every occasion. When hunkered down in a hotel room, I naturally use the Steam Deck OLED as a portable battle station. When my eyes need a break from modern screens, I head to the woods with Panic's Playdate. Just like those consoles, the RG28XX also serves a very specific role, as I use it to get a few laps of Crash Team Racing in while queueing for competitive matches in Overwatch 2.

Anbernic's Game Boy Micro homage is a great handheld for grab-and-go retro gaming. It's small enough to fit on my gaming desk without cluttering the place up, which is why I end up keeping it around for quick bursts. While looking at it might immediately make your hands feel crampy, it's actually far more comfortable to hold than you'd expect, and its buttons are surprisingly tactile.

While I don't really get a chance to settle down with any specific handhelds, I fully believe I could make the RG28XX my daily retro gaming driver. That's a mean feat for a console that currently costs under $40, but it packs enough of a punch to run most games up to the PS1. Its Linux-based operating system can feel slightly janky at times, but it's still perfectly serviceable and provides easy access to baked-in emulators and your personal collection.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Sure, the RG28XX is anything but perfect, and there are quirks like rattly shoulder buttons that serve as a price point reminder. But, it's hard to grumble with a device that costs less than $40, especially one that has a pretty nice 2.83-inch IPS screen, HDMI output, and USB-C charging. The battery life is decent too, as it'll tick away for around 7 hours on average. I do wish it had the guts to run PS2 romps, though, as that would genuinely save me from reaching for more expensive options.

More retro handhelds at Amazon

More retro consoles at Amazon

Looking for more Amazon savings? Swing by Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for handheld offers, Prime Day PC deals for rig reductions, and Prime Day monitor deals for a variety of display discounts.