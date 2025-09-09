"This device combines nostalgia with innovation" - I can't believe how hard this new Atari handheld goes

I'm used to seeing wacky new gaming handhelds pop up, but Atari just launched a retro portable that's frankly bananas. Put it this way, it has a built-in paddle, number pad, and trackball, so it's pretty much gunning to replace a chunk of your console collection.

Dubbed the Gamestation Go, the unlikely best gaming handheld contender is a collaboration between Atari and retro console makers My Arcade. Unlike other licensed portables like the Pocket Station, though, this gizmo takes modern layout cues from devices like the Steam Deck and pairs them with retired controller elements.

Atari GameStation Go | $179.99 at GameStop Release date: October 24, 2025 This all-in-one Atari handheld boasts 200 built-in games and every controller type you'll need to play, including a number pad, trak-ball, and paddle. While $180 is pricey for a retro plug-and-play console, this portable does go out its way with a high-resolution 7-inch screen and unique "SmartGlow" lighting for teaching you game controls. UK: Check Amazon

Yes, I know we already have a zillion ways to play Atari's back catalogue, and collectors would probably rather grab an Atari 2600+ for physical cart support. Plus, if you're looking to pre-order one, it'll set you back a staggering $180. However, this handheld has a few tricks up its sleeve that could hook a specific collective of players, especially those looking to classically train younger newcomers.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Atari / My Arcade) (Image credit: Atari / My Arcade)

It's easy to get distracted by the Gamestation Go's charcuterie board of retro controls. For what it's worth, they are a huge reason to buy this Atari handheld, as while emulation consoles are getting pretty niche these days (looking at you, DS-inspired MagicX Zero 40), you won't find anything else with a number pad and Pong-era paddle built in.

It'd be less impressive if the controls were for a few bog-standard classics, but the Gamestation Go boasts a ridiculous 200 built-in games. That number effectively covers every era of Atari while making room for IPs by Piko Interactive and "Recharged" versions of originals, so its library is beyond comprehensive. Simply put, you'll be playing everything from Pac-Man to Sega Genesis games like Brave Battle Saga.

Trying to dive into some of these oldies armed with antiquated controls is trickier than you think, but this console can actually teach you how to play. The handheld's "SmartGlow" technology is on hand to illuminate the right buttons for each game, which in turn will save you from fumbling around for the right inputs. Will this stop me from embarrassing myself trying to play everything with the D-pad? Probably not.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Atari / My Arcade) (Image credit: Atari / My Arcade)

Being a handheld, the default way to play is naturally on the go, but it does actually offer up HDMI output. I've reached out to My Arcade to see if the portable is compatible with external controllers, as it's unclear whether you'll need to use the integrated controls for external play. I suspect that is the case since we're talking about paddles and number pads, but I'll let you know as soon as I hear back.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I am admittedly struggling with the GameStation Go's $180 MSRP, as it makes it one of the most expensive options for Atari games out there. Yet, in reality, it's not much more than the upcoming 2600+ Pac-Man Edition or the 7800+ at full price, and you're getting a whole legacy of games alongside the proper controls for each.

My Arcade says the GameStation Go "combines nostalgia with innovation," and I do think it goes the extra mile to cater to Atari fans. Ultimately, its success will hinge on whether it can become the most comprehensive way to play old '80s capers, but I'll save my thoughts for a full review.

Using Valve's handheld to play classic capers? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck docks to enhance your current setup.