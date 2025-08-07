You can now pre-order Atari's 2600+ Pac-Man Edition console, but I find its price just as scary as its release date

The Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Edition is now up for pre-order at Amazon, and the pill-munching pie's limited-edition console will land on October 31. Halloween is a pretty fitting release date, given the system is joined by colorful joysticks that pay homage to the arcade romp's ghostly antagonists, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't also spooked by the price.

Okay, here's what's making me flinch - the Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Edition console pre-order will set you back $169.99 at Amazon. The vanilla woodgrain is still available for $129.99, so you're paying an extra $40 for an admittedly pretty shell, a yellow version of the joystick, and a cartridge that features the OG port and a new 7800 version.

I'm fully aware that collectors will be all over the new Pac-Man 2600, and rightly so. The front of the console features the puck being chased by all four ghosts, and that's just stinkin' cute. Its black shell is also complemented by yellow accents that make the whole system pop, and it's absolutely designed to sit pretty on a game room shelf.

That said, a $40 price increase for mainly aesthetic changes feels a little steep in my book. You are getting that Pac-Man: Double Feature 2-in-1 game cartridge, which happens to be the main draw for me as someone who's been stuck with the cursed original, but the 2023 version also comes with a 10-in-1 cart, so you're not really getting anything extra.

Still, this is a pretty delicious rendition of the Atari 2600+, but you don't have to pick up the pricey new console to celebrate Pac-Man's 45th birthday. You could instead simply pick up one of five new colorful Ghost wireless joysticks for $39.99 that pay tribute to Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde, and they're pretty enough to make up for how much I hate using the old stick.

Yes, $40 for a joystick you'll only use with the 2600+ is also a bit bougie. Does that stop me wanting the Pinky version to sit next to my pink PS2 and PSP? Absolutely not, and they'll at least look excellent as a display piece will serving as a wireless player two pad. Keep in mind these controllers also use the original console's 9-pin DIN connector, so you could pair it with the newer Atari 7800+ or even an original 1977 system.

I'd be surprised if this new Atari Pac-Man lineup isn't a hit with collectors and arcade fans alike, even if I'm grumpy about its MSRP. If $170 is out of your budget, though, just know that you'll get the same HDMI 720p output and physical cartridge capabilities with the vanilla Atari 2600+, and it's practically a slightly smaller version of the real deal.

