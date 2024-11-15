These early Asus ROG Ally Black Friday deals are keeping me from thinking about the white Steam Deck

The new white Steam Deck has been living in my head rent free this week. That's hardly surprising since I love Valve's portable powerhouse, but with Black Friday on the way, I'll no doubt end up lusting over Asus ROG Ally deals instead. In fact, the handheld already has me in its clutches with the kind of prices I'd expect to see during the main event.

Right now, you can grab the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme model for $499.99, thanks to a "doorbuster" $150 discount. It'll normally set you back $649.99 at full price, but it is the version featured on our best gaming handhelds roundup. If you're looking for something with lighter performance, the cheaper Z1 model is also down to $349.99 from $449.99, a record low price that's fierce enough to rival Black Friday Steam Deck deals and any other alternative offers.

The last time the ROG Ally Z1E managed to reach under $500 was August, and I was pretty stoked about the discount. It's not dirt cheap, but you'll normally only see around $50 off the beefier model outside of Black Friday and big sale event. The cheaper Z1 variant ultimately makes up for its lighter performance here with its new record low price, undercutting even cheapest handhelds like the Steam Deck LCD.

Is the Asus ROG Ally the right handheld for you?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

To some, picking up an Asus ROG Ally over something like the Steam Deck OLED will be a no brainer. It's got a punchier AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU, a 120Hz 1080p screen to match, and benefits from wider storefront access thanks to Windows 11. Considering the white version of Valve's latest gaming handheld is set to cost $679, the Ally is also a comparative bargain, but it's easy to let specs cloud over the bigger picture.

If you're a console gamer, or try to avoid tinkering with settings and programs where possible, the Steam Deck is still going to check most of your handheld boxes. Valve has effectively created an extension of the PC platform that provides an all-inclusive place to run games with a layer of compatibility reassurance. That's fancy talk for the handheld feeling pretty much like a portable console than a compact rig, something that helps break down barriers to the wonderful world of Steam.

Of course, if you've always been a PC player, the idea of not being able to run specific games or storefronts will be an ick. There are SteamOS workarounds for those of you who like to muck around, and it is possible to get the Steam Deck performing all the same tricks as the ROG Ally. But, Asus' Windows 11 handheld is going to function like a desktop system from the get-go, enabling you to download and play adventures across Steam, the Epic Game Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

(Image credit: Future)

Beyond operating systems, there's also the fact the Asus ROG Ally is a higher spec handheld. That is mostly due to Valve sticking with largely the same innards for its OLED model as the OG 2022 edition, but it doesn't chance the fact its Windows 11 rival can run more games at 60fps. You'll still be looking at low settings in recent releases, but the Ally is naturally more capable in terms of maximum frame rates.

Is that going to matter if you just want to play Stardew Valley in bed? Absolutely not, but anyone used to full PC performance might feel more at home with an Ally over a Deck. In that instance, I do think the ROG Ally Z1 is also worth considering at its lowest price, as you'll get a system that can still handle older games and indie romps and serve as the next best thing to an Xbox handheld (take that, Spencer).

The TLDR is this - if you want a comfortable console-like experience, the Steam Deck is where its at. Looking to embrace versatility and performance at the expense of handheld optimization? The Asus ROG Ally is a solid option.

On the Windows 11 side of things, there are plenty of portable PC alternatives with different quirks, like the 8.8-inch Lenovo Legion Go with detachable controllers and the Zotac Zone with its pro gamepad elements and AMOLED screen. Those of you with extra pennies to spend might even want to branch out to boutique devices like the Ayaneo Flip DS, a dual-screen handheld that's perfect for 3DS emulation.

Personally, I still think the ROG Ally strikes a better balance between specs and price for most players, and the Asus ROG Ally X is a thing for those of you craving better battery life and more RAM.

