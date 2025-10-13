The PlayStation Portal is finally on sale, and at $130 it makes far more sense than expensive PC handhelds

The PlayStation Portal is certainly one of Sony's more divisive releases, but that hasn't stopped its MSRP from remaining frustratingly stubborn. Hey, that $199.99 price has good reason to stay high - Sony has supported this device with its own standalone streaming process since release, which could negate the need for PS5 all together (provided you're happy paying for PS Plus Premium).

That said, $200 is a lot for an accessory - which is why Best Buy's current open box price is looking so damn tasty. The retailer has shaved $50 off the price of an 'Excellent' condition handheld this week, with 'Fair' ratings dropping all the way down to $129.99. That's miles cheaper than the best gaming handhelds on the market.

PlayStation Portal (Open Box) | $199.99 $129.99 - $149.99 at Best Buy

Save up to $70 - Best Buy's open box PlayStation Portal stock is looking particularly lucrative right now, with prices dropping as low as $129.99 on 'Fair' rated devices. You'll need to find a local store for those cheaper options, but if you're after a delivery you can still save $50 on the 'Excellent' version. Buy it if: ✅ You have a PS5

✅ You have a sturdy WiFi connection

✅ You subscribe to PS Premium Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want to rely on streaming

This is the cheapest I've ever seen the PlayStation Portal, regardless of its used condition. Amazon has been known to temporarily knock $20 off the price of its own renewed devices, but Best Buy is taking things into another league this week.

Should you buy the PlayStation Portal?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I've had my PlayStation Portal for around a year now, and despite being lucky enough to also be running the Nintendo Switch 2 and Asus ROG Ally it still gets its time in the hands. It's by far the most comfortable handheld in my arsenal right now, essentially existing as a DualSense controller wrapped around a massive screen in the center.

You will, however, need a decent internet connection to make the most of it.

It took me a little troubleshooting to truly get the PS Portal streaming smoothly. With an ethernet hooked up to the console and some priority shifting sorted, though, I can pick up my gameplay from another room, house, or even county, all at the tap of a button.

It's not a handheld in the same sense as the Windows PCs you'll have been considering. It's important to remember that this thing only runs off streaming - that's why it costs $200 and not $1,000 (looking at you Xbox ROG Ally pre-orders). Still, it makes far more sense for a lot of players.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

See, I prefer to play my games on the big-screen. A handheld is more of a convenience play. Outside of the gaming laptops that come in and out of my office every couple of weeks, my PS5 is easily the most powerful gaming device I own - and I want those graphics to truly shine. Sometimes, though, I also want to play cozy games on the toilet in bed.

That's where the PlayStation Portal offers far greater value for money than a dedicated Windows handheld. I don't want to spend thousands to run graphically stunning releases on a tiny screen, I want a handheld I can play when the TV is taken. If the Portal gets you there for $150, it's a much better investment overall.

And hey, if you grab a PS Plus Premium subscription you won't even need a PS5 (just make sure the games you want to play are available).

We're also rounding up all the best PS5 accessories on the market, as well as the best PS5 controllers and best PS5 headsets for more gadgets.