I adore the Steam Deck, and the dock I use to give it a comfy seat is under $30 for Black Friday

I'm a bit like a proud parent when it comes to the Steam Deck OLED, and only the finest wears will do for my favorite handheld. That includes using what I believe is the nicest docking station you can buy, and if you've got your portable PC sitting on the floor or precariously propped up against something that isn't accessory, I have a Black Friday dock deal for you.

The docking station I use for the Steam Deck is the Baseus 6-in-1, and it's down to $29.99 from $39.99 thanks to a Black Friday Steam Deck deal. This is the accessory's lowest ever price, and it's only the second time it has dropped under $30 all year. It normally ends up sitting at around $35, which is why it's worth waiting till the sales to pick up add-ons.

With the current discount in place, the Baseus 6-in-1 is down to the same price as other Steam Deck docks with less functionality. Examples that come to mind are the likes of Anker's charging station, which is currently down to $29.74 via a Black Friday deal. Both options feature the same number of ports, but the Baesus model has an extra perk that makes it far more versatile.

Should you buy the Baseus 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock?

I've been waiting for something to replace the Baseus 6-in-1 as my go to docking station for gaming handhelds for a while. However, this dock boasts an adjustable cradle that allows you to position portables like the Steam Deck OLED at various angles. It also means it's one of the only options that'll fit most devices out there, including Asus ROG Ally, the 8.8-inch Lenovo Legion Go, and even unconventional handhelds like the Ayaneo Flip DS.

Even if you do end up just using the one position for your Deck, the Baseus 6-in-1 folds into a neat rectangle to make it more compact. This makes it easier to fit into a backpack since you won't have cradle corners poking outwards, but it also means it can appear more like a USB-C hub if you feel like using a laptop instead. It's a small physical feature that makes a huge difference in every day use, and I'm here for it.

Of course, all of that would mean nothing if the Baseus 6-in-1 lacked the right ports, but it thankfully has everything you'll need to hook up a Steam Deck to your TV. HDMI output is a standard at this stage, but it's got that along with three USB 3.0 ports, 100W Power Delivery via USB-C, and 100 Gigabit Ethernet. The latter port is also in a much nicer spot than alternatives like the Jsaux 6-in-1, as it lives on the side of that docking station and can get in the way.

The one thing that could be a deal breaker is that the Baseus 6-in-1 lacks DisplayPort output. That's not going to matter too much if you use a modern gaming monitor or a TV, but some older PC screens might lack HDMI. If you need something with more output options, you're best bet is the likes of the Jsaux RGB docking station or Valve's official Steam Deck dock, but both will lack an adjustable cradle. The latter does come with its own power supply and supports firmware updates direct from SteamOS, though, so there are reasons to go with a first party accessory.

Looking for even more offers? Swing by Black Friday TV deals and Black Friday gaming monitor deals for screen savings.