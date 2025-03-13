I've tested over 20 different docking stations since the Steam Deck landed, but there's one I always go back to

I've spent more time than most handheld players messing with Steam Deck docks. You'd think that'd inspire me to swap out the docking station in my personal setup frequently, but honestly? I inevitably end up going back to one specific gadget that provides me with everything you could want for playing portable PC games on an external screen.

The docking station in question is the Baseus 6-in-1, and it is firmly one of the best Steam Deck dock options I've tested. It's up against some fierce competitors, including Valve's own docking station that's purpose-built for the gaming handheld. However, I'd argue that Basesus' option strikes boasts more thoughtful design elements paired with a nice balance between price and specs, which helps it come out top.

Baseus 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock | $44.99 $32.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - This isn't a record low for this Steam Deck dock since it has dropped under $30 in the past. However, it's still a nice offer on one of the best options for both Valve's gaming handheld and other portable PCs out there, and it does like to drift back to $40 regularly. Buy it if: ✅ You want a solid accessory

✅ You've got a larger handheld

✅ You need something more futureproof Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather invest in the official dock

❌ You'd happily use a much cheaper dock

❌ You want something specifically for Steam Deck Price check: Walmart $59.98 | Best Buy (out of stock)

I totally get if you're wondering why I'm getting so nerdy about a dock. Out of all the best Steam Deck accessories out there, they're perhaps not the most riveting, but I believe having a docking station to hand for your portable PC is essential. Without one, you're going to have a harder time turning your device into a hybrid PC that can serve as a makeshift Steam Machine, and that's pretty invaluable.

As for what makes the Basesus 6-in-1 so special out of all the Steam Deck docks I've reviewed? A large part is simply its build quality. Rather than going down the easy route and going with aluminum, this accessory maker has instead opted for sturdy plastics that feel solid and feature an excellent finish. You won't find any sharp corners or elements that make the add-on feel like one that costs under $40, and that's not something I can say about other models out there.

Build quality aside, the Baseus 6-in-1's star feature is its adjustable cradle. It was one of the first docking stations to feature a deck-chair-like design that can be adjusted to suit most handhelds, and it has set something of a trend within the space. I've used some of the chonkiest devices out there with this dock, including the new Lenovo Legion Go S, and it can even accommodate more out there gadgets like the Ayaneo Flip DS.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Baseus isn't the only docking station maker offering up an adjustable cradle these days, as the new Razer Handheld Dock Chroma effectively mimics the feature while adding RGB flair. I even got hands-on with one while testing the Zotac Zone that used a similar approach while packing an M.2 SSD slot into its base, so it's safe to say that brands agree with me when I say it's a handy feature.

Even if you won't be buying a new device until the Steam Deck 2 rolls into town, I'd argue it's wiser to invest in a device that next-gen options can still likely perch on rather than something custom-molded to Valve's current contender.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

In everyday use, the Baseus 6-in-1 is certainly one of the most reliable options. Third-party docks like this do miss out on the same firmware updates afforded to Valve's official Steam Deck docking station, but I've yet to encounter any glitches or bugs with this add-on specifically. I've actually had more glitches using built-in USB-C hubs within the best gaming monitors, which is one of the reasons I end up going back to this faithful add-on.

The one drawback of going with cheaper docks like the Baseus 6-in-1 is its port selection. Just like many other options out there, you'll have to make do with HDMI 2.0, which will cap your refresh rates to 4K 60Hz. That's not going to matter to the majority of players, but if you've got a handheld that can boost fps further, you'll potentially want to check out a premium option like the BenQ GR10 Steam Deck dock for an extra HDMI 2.1 kick. Not completely necessary, but lighter romps like the Tomb Raider Trilogy and indies like Signalis feel swish at 120Hz.

Looking for something beefier? Swing by the best gaming PC and best gaming laptop for high-spec rig options. Alternatively, take a peek at the best retro consoles if you want to run the classics.