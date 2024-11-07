Amazon has nudged the Asus ROG Ally Z1 under $400, but some of you should wait for Black Friday

I'm always up for an Asus ROG Ally deal, especially when it means grabbing one for less than a Stem Deck. Only problem is that the deepest discounts normally apply to the Z1 model, which isn't exactly the same sort of portable powerhouse as the Z1 Extreme version. Would I still consider it for under $400? Absolutely, but only if you're looking to play indie games and older classics.

Over at Amazon, you can currently grab the Asus ROG Ally Z1 for $389 (down from $499.99). That's not a bad price for one of the best gaming handheld options on the market, as even though this model has a lower-spec chipset, it boasts everything else that makes the full-fat flavor so great. Normally, this model will only drop from full price for a week or two at a time, and while it did briefly show up for $10 less back in August, this is still record-low territory.

It's worth noting that Best Buy is an official Asus ROG Ally retailer partner, so it usually makes price cuts first. This is a rare occasion in which Amazon has beat the big box store to the punch, but there is a mysterious badge on the supermarket's $499 listing that suggests a "Doorbuster deal" is coming soon. Not to ruin the element of surprise, but that's actually a signal that Best Buy Plus and Total members will soon have access to discounts, so watch this space for rival offers.

Should you buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1?

Before I dive into whether you should buy an Asus ROG Ally or its Z1 sibling, allow me to go over the key differences. Both devices feature a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz display, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM, but the lower spec option features an AMD Ryzen Z1 chipset instead of a Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU. The difference between the two is far greater than you might think, with the Z1E boasting better more power-efficient performance running at 15W versus the Z1 at a full 30W.

The practical result is lower frame rates across newer and more intense PC games. You may even find that the ROG Ally Z1 can't quite keep up with the Steam Deck OLED despite having a newer chip. Effectively, it all comes down to the APU having four RDNA 3 GPU cores rather than twelve with the Z1E. Asus isn't shy about the differences here since it has shared benchmarks that show games like Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p running at a 32fps average on the cheaper ROG Ally versus 49fps on the beefier option.

Keeping that large frame rate gap in mind, who is the Asus ROG Ally Z1 actually for? Well, keep in mind that it's still a Windows 11 machine with a speedy 1080p screen, so it's a natural candidate for lower-spec PC gaming across various storefronts. Not only will you have easy access to Xbox Game Pass and the Epic Game Store without any workarounds, but it's still going to hit great frame rates in older releases and indie romps. It's also going to suit players who aren't offended at 30fps gameplay just fine or those of you who are happy scaling back to 720p.

What I will say is that with Black Friday Steam Deck deals very much in the oven, a chunk of you may want to hold off for the Z1E version. I'm expecting it to drop to an all-new record low this year to combat rivals like the Lenovo Legion Go and the Zotac Zone, not to mention the premium Asus ROG Ally X now serves as the company's flagship device.

Even if the OG ROG Ally simply shows up for $499 again, I can see a lot of players benefiting from investing an extra $100. As much as I love handheld PCs, they can age a bit like low frame rate milk, and the Z1 will start to smell a bit whiffy running new releases in 2025. So, if you want a machine that can provide acceptable frame rates for anything outside of the indie scene in 2025, your best bet is to go for the Z1E.

Looking for more savings? Swing by Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and Black Friday PS5 deals for more ways to play. Alternatively, check out Black Friday TV deals if you want a living room glow-up.