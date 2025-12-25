Got a PS5 for Christmas? I've gathered the best games, controllers and goodies your Sony setup needs

These PS5 games and accessories will elevate your new Sony setup

If Santa brought you a PS5 today it's likely you've already started to scan the web for all the new games you can play and accessories you can grab. The Sony console has been out for a little over five years now, so there's a lot out there for the taking, which can be a little daunting if you're new to the world of the PS5.

To make things a bit easier, I've used my years as a hardware writer and sap who owned the PS5 close to launch to pick up the best PS5 games and goodies that should be up your priority list. The PS5 comes with a free-to-download copy of Astro's Playroom, but if you want the full TeamASOBI experience, picking up Astro Bot is a great call. Not to mention, Amazon now has an exclusive PS5 Mirror Edition for Game of the Year 2025 Winner Clair Obscur Expedition 33 if you prefer some turn-based RPG soul-destroying action instead.

Games