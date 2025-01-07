HyperX just launched what could be the most customizable gaming mouse ever made at CES

HyperX has added five new gaming mice to its Pulsefire range this year, with the new Saga line offering brand-new customization options that go beyond traditional DPI and keybinding adjustments. Both the wireless HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro and the wired Pulsefire Saga use a modular chassis with magnetically attaching main mouse clicks and rear domes that can be swapped in and out for a range of different grip types.

That's a fix for something even the best gaming mouse models can sometimes struggle with - if you've got all the internal specs you want, you're pretty stumped if the actual chassis doesn't bend to your will. It's a novel concept, where personalization is usually limited to software features, HP's latest range can shape itself to whatever you feel is most comfortable - especially since additional parts can be downloaded and 3D printed.

(Image credit: Future)

That last part does make it seem like HyperX won't be releasing its own accessories alongside the Pulsefire Saga and Pulsefire Saga Pro - which would defeat the purpose for anyone who doesn't have one of the best 3D printers stashed away. The Saga comes with two shells, two button covers, and two side button pairs straight out of the box, so there is still some wiggle room from day one.

Both mice feature HyperX's 26K sensor running at up to 650 IPS and 50G acceleration. The wireless Saga Pro is capped at a sensible 4,000Hz polling speed, but the cable on the Saga allows it to move up to more competitive 8,000Hz rates as well. Optical main switches will make for a faster response than more traditional mechanical clickers, and - of course - everything will be customizable with the brand's Ngenuity software. The wireless Saga Pro comes in at a slightly higher 79g, taking it away from the featherlight FPS-first mice across the rest of the market. However, if you want that reliable 8K polling in the wired Saga you can slim that waist down to 69g. That's still a little heavier than more premium entries from Razer or Logitech, but it's a cheaper device overall.

(Image credit: Future)

The HyperX Pulsefire Saga and Saga Pro will be available from March, with the Saga starting at $79.99 and the Saga Pro coming in at $119.99. HP also announced the budget-minded Pulsefire Fuse at CES this year, a 75g ambidextrous wireless mouse with a 12,000 DPI sensor that runs off a replaceable AAA battery for $49.99. Plus, the Pulsefire Haste line is seeing a refresh with the 2 S and 2 Pro 4K, two wireless gaming mouse models with a slick design, low weight, and the same HyperX 26K sensor. They will launch for $149.99 and $119.99 respectively.

