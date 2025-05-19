Corsair just launched its first DIY keyboard but this barebone kit sure is pricey

Corsair has unveiled its next gaming keyboard ahead of Computex tomorrow, and the MAKR 75 looks set to take on Glorious and the custom market. It's a fully modular deck, with everything from the switch plate to the connection options ready for customizing.

Available now, the $214.99 / £175.99 Corsair MAKR 75 features a full aluminum build with eight layers of sound dampening contained within - all in a gasket mounted design. That's a breath of fresh air from a manufacturer I generally find struggles with its switch noise. Like many of the best gaming keyboard brands, Corsair has its own switches and keycaps to choose from, but the deck will take any three- or five-pin clackers you want.

Corsair MAKR 75 | From $214.99 at Corsair

The Corsair MAKR 75 launches today, with the chassis itself starting at $214.99, a premium rate for a barebone kit. If you're looking to dive into the world of custom keyboards, but want to keep your allegiance to Corsair's pedigree this where you're looking. Buy it if: ✅ You want to keep gaming features

✅ You want more control over feel and sound

✅ You're keen to upgrade with modular parts Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need extra gaming features UK: £175.99 at Corsair

Many gaming keyboard brands have been leaning into the world of custom decks for a few years now, starting by launching some of the best hot-swappable keyboards of the last few years and now moving further into the space. Like the Glorious GMMK 3, however, Corsair is holding you to its own line of add-on accessories for upgrades and customization.

And things get pricey when you start actually building the deck. That FR4 switch plate adds $20 to the final price, your switches come in at an extra $34.99 - $49.99, keycaps range from $30 to $40, and that LCD display is an extra $35. If you want a wireless deck, you're adding an additional $50 on top as well. That means a fully built keyboard is going to cost you between $234.98 and $354.98. Ooft.

(Image credit: Corsair)

While it doesn't quite beat the size of Glorious's modular range, there's only one switch plate alternative (FR4) and no Hall effect options, Corsair is doing its own bits here. The control dial in the top right corner can be swapped out for a customizable macro button with its own display, and the connection can even be swapped to wireless.

You're not getting the full personalization of a custom barebones kit here, but there's certainly more room to play. Not only that, but the Corsair MAKR 75 comes equipped with the brand's AXON 8,000Hz poling rate and is compatible with the Corsair Web Hub for a less CPU-intensive customization experience.

This is a lot for a barebone kit, but the aluminum build, swappable control dial, and ease of access does add to the overall proposition in a way cheaper first-timer kits can't. A more generic barebone kit will generally cost you between $80 and $120, though some can reach near $300 for premium materials.

It's expensive, then, but if you're after a gaming-first keyboard with the customization options of more premium builds it could be a worthwhile investment.

I'm also rounding up all the best wireless gaming keyboards as well as the best membrane gaming keyboards on the market. Or, check out the best gaming mouse models for a full system refresh.