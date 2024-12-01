I'd leave the Xbox controller on its shelf this Cyber Monday and buy this $35 gamepad instead

The GameSir G7 SE is meant to be a budget controller that you can get for cheap, but I don't think it's supposed to be better than the official gamepad that comes in your Xbox's box. GameSir clearly didn't understand that assignment though, because although it has a cutesie look and an unassuming face, it's a fully-fledged pro controller for Xbox and PC that I'd easily recommend over Microsoft's version.

It's also blissfully cheap thanks to Cyber Monday sales at the moment. Reduced from its $45 regular price, it's down to $35.99 at Amazon. That saving applies to all of its colorways, including the white, eggshell model I tested for review, as well as the Blue, Orange, and Purple versions that have been released since.

Rather annoyingly, this Cyber Monday Xbox deal is a Prime exclusive, but luckily there's an offer on the retail page to take out a 30-day free trial if you aren't already a member. I've spotted the G7 SE drop down to this price a few times now, and it's always one I'd recommend to people looking for a spare controller to throw into their rotation because there's amazing value to be had from it.

GameSir G7 SE | $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - A $10 reduction on an already very affordable controller is never a bad thing, and for your money here, you get two back buttons, audio controls, deadzone customization, and great ergonomics. Buy it if: ✅ You want a controller with back buttons

✅ You don't mind a wired connection

✅ You like a smaller-feeling controller Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer larger, heavier controllers

❌ You want color options GameSir doesn't provide UK: £39 at Amazon

Should you buy the GameSir G7 SE?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Whether you're a PC gamer looking for a controller to occasionally use in games that require one, or you're an Xbox player needing something up a level from the stock Wireless controller, the GameSir G7 SE is a great option. It's one of the more affordable Xbox pro controllers out there today, but it's still one of the first I'll look for when it comes to the likes of Black Friday and Prime Day because its features give even the expensive ones a run for their money.

Two back buttons can make a huge difference after you spend a bit of time getting used to them. They mean you don't have to rely on quick thumb movements for all of your in-game functions, and in first-person games you don't need to take your thumbs off the sticks as much, resulting in better aim and movement. The back buttons here are placed beautifully so you don't need to adjust your natural grip to press them - they fall right under your middle fingers.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

GameSir was also one of the first brands to really embrace the anti-stick drift movement by adopting Hall Sensor thumbsticks in all of its products. If you've been burned by one too many cheap gamepads that have broken down over time, this is a brand I think you really need to know about. I've tested its best PC controllers over hundreds of hours at this point, and they're some of the most reliable I've ever used. The Windows app you can use to customize their deadzones, button mapping, and more is really impressive too.

Of course, the one drawback to this controller is that it came out before Xbox relaxed its licensing parameters, and as a result, it can only work with your PC or Xbox with a wired connection. There is a 3m cable in the box here, but if that's going to be a dealbreaker, maybe check out one of the other best Xbox Series X controllers.

