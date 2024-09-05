Even my mom wouldn’t judge me for buying this Ms Pac-Man arcade machine at its lowest price

I don't know about you, but I've been dreaming of having a full sized arcade machine in my house for a long time. In reality, that's harder to achieve than you'd think thanks to space constraints and pressure from visiting parents who just don't get the sheer joy of having a big cabinet in your living room. Thankfully, tiny replicas like Arcade1up's Ms. Pac-Man unit exist, and now that it's down to a new record low, I'm sure most of us could squeeze it in somewhere.

If you wander to Amazon right now, you can grab the Arcade1Up Ms. PAC-Man Countercade for $119.99, a 33% discount down from $179.99. That's a pretty big saving for a compact retro console of this calibre, and one that's just received its first ever price cut. It's worth noting that the machine has consistently sat at full price since it arrived at the retailer earlier this year, and its "Limited time deal" status means it could leap back up soon.

For just over $120, I'm pretty impressed with what Arcade1Up's adorable arcade cabinet has to offer. Some smaller machines I've tried only come with one game but this system boasts five, including Ms. Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man, King & Balloon, Galaxian, and Rompers. Throwing in some cult classics with obvious favorites is a smart move, as it means you'll have something new to try alongside the ghost-munching action promised on the marquee.

Should you buy the Arcade1Up Ms. PAC-Man Countercade?

It feels like only yesterday that arcade machines of this size and quality were all expensive homebrew projects. I'm not saying $120 for Arcade1Up's Ms. Pac-Man replica still isn't an investment, but the discount is world's apart from the $500+ tags I'd see on custom jobs throughout the 2010s.

Sure, some of those projects are justified in price thanks to their premium Sanwa buttons, sticks, and overall hand-crafted nature. However, I doubt any retro gaming fan or collector will be disappointed with this bartop's striking Ms. Pac-Man artwork, crispy 8-inch screen, or full sized controls, particularly if you're looking for something compact.

If you're simply looking to have access to a lot of classic capers, rather than something that'll look pretty on your gaming desk, there are naturally cheaper options. For example, you could pick up a Super Pocket for $59, collect a bunch of cartridges for the gaming handheld, then invest in Evercade's own Alpha machine later on. Doing that will set you back more in the long run, but will result in your paying less for something to play right now and help you end up with a machine with tons of games.

Alternatively, if you just fancy adding a piece of video game history to your shelf, you can pick up systems like the Atari 2600+ and THE400 Mini for around the same price. Both look like smaller versions of the company's OG hardware and could serve the same decorative purpose as the discounted arcade machine in question.

I'm really targeting retro fans who just fancy adding to their collection with these alternatives. Ultimately, if you're hellbent on having something with authentic arcade vibes, you should jump on this Ms. Pac-Man machine while it's still at its lowest price. If, unlike me, you have the space for something larger, I'll include some larger options down below.

Just don't let my mom know I'm encouraging you to clutter your house with retro shenanigans, as she's still mad at me for lugging a 32-inch CRT into her house 12 years ago.

