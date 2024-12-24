Escape the horrors of family time this holiday with Slitterhead's first ever discount

It's too late to grab any last minute gifts for the festive season. But even with the delivery cut-offs well and truly done the gaming discounts are still flowing. Big retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are still playing host to gaming deals I haven't seen this low since Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and even brand-new deals are still popping up left, right, and center.

Deals like Slitterhead, which is now just $49.99 at Amazon, saving you $10 off its MSRP of $59.99. A saving of just $10 may not seem like one of the best PS5 game deals going, but the brand-new horror game from some of the original team behind Silent Hill was only released last month. Not only that, but this is the lowest ever price I've come across for the physical release.

Any big horror fans will want to jump on this deal, as even with my years of hunting for bargains, I've only managed to find the physical game this low on Best Buy. Otherwise, the physical version of Slitterhead has been relinquished to import and second-hand auction sites. If you don't want to experience the horror of an in-complete PS5 physical horror game collection, I recommend grabbing this while you still can this holiday season.

Slitterhead (Day 1 Edition) | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - A small $10 discount may not seem like a big deal, but this marks the first saving for the brand-new PS5 horror game. Since launch, it has remained at its MSRP of $59.99. But in some sort of Christmas miracle for horror fans, the PS5 game has dropped to just $49.99, a whole 17% off its full price - but I recommend grabbing it quick as who knows how long this holiday saving will last. Buy it if: ✅ You love the Silent Hill franchise

✅ You can deal with a bit of gore

✅ You want extra goodies like the OST on CD, an art book, and stickers Don't buy it if: ❌ Horror games aren't for you

❌ You didn't enjoy the original Silent Hill Price check: Best Buy: $49.99

Should you buy Slitterhead?

(Image credit: Bokeh Game Studio)

I'll admit I haven't yet picked up Slitterhead for myself, but that's only because I was waiting for a discount like this.

I grew up with Silent Hill, and have been playing the franchise since the release of the first game back in 1999. I realize that makes me an old-age gaming pensioner, but it also makes me the target audience for Slitterhead - a game created by some of the original minds behind Silent Hill.

Not only is Slitterhead directed and written by Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of the original Silent Hill, but Akira Yamaoka, the iconic Silent Hill composer is also part of the Slitterhead development team. As written by our very own Jasmine Gould-Wilson in their Slitterhead review, "Keiichiro Toyama and Akira Yamaoka bring their A-game in true ex-Team Silent fashion" which is exactly why I'm going to grab this discount while I still can.

If you grew up with the Silent Hill franchise, this looks to be a PS5 game exactly up your spooky alley. Physical horror games are also increasingly hard to get a hold of (looking at you Rule of Rose) so from one horror game collector to another, I recommend grabbing this Day One Edition before resellers get their hands on it.

Check out our best Christmas sales for gamers guide for more savings on console bundles, brand-new games, and accessories. If you know you're getting plenty of PS5 gaming treats for the holidays, our best PS5 headset and best PS5 controller guides are filled with the best peripherals to pair with the latest additions to your bustling gaming library.