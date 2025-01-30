RTX 50 series stock is vanishing before my eyes, but I'm counting on one retailer

Ah Nvidia - I knew the RTX 50 series launch would break my heart, but I ended up in out-of-stock despair fairly quickly. If you went hunting for an RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 GPU today, you more than likely ended up not spending a chunk of change on the next-gen graphics card. However, I'm still holding out hope for a steady supply of stock, and there's one surprise retailer in particular who could come in clutch.

I've been looking into where to buy the RTX 5090 since its announcement, and I'll be the first to admit that B&H Photo wasn't high up my list of retailers. Yet, that might be about to change, as it's one of the only stores that appears to have a pre-order plan in place for the best graphics card contender. Not only does it have a hearty number of custom GPUs listed, but each is tied to an email notification system that'll ping you when stock becomes available.

Yes, other retailers did have a similar RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 stock notification system up and running. But, many retailers have swapped out their pre-launch pages, meaning all that's left is vague breadcrumb trails of GPUs that might have been available for a split second but are now wearing out-of-stock signs.

B&H Photo | Check RTX 5000 stock Not only does B&H Photo have a wide range of RTX 50 series models listed, but you can sign up to notifications that'll prompt you whenever RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs become available.

Scan UK | RTX 50-series pre-orders If you're in the UK, you can currently pick from a selection of RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 pre-orders at Scan UK. Since most other retailers haven't got a lot of options listed, and the Founders Edition is non-existent, this is your best bet for securing the next-gen GPU.

It's worth noting that there's a good chance RTX 5000 stock will be replenished once the launch storm has settled. I'm also certain that your chances of buying an RTX 5080 will increase since more eyes will be on the flagship due to its beefy AI abilities. However, if you'd prefer to simply get an email once there are GPUs to buy, I'd go check out B&H's listings.

The idea here is that being in the right place at the right time is hard to pull off, and RTX 50-series stock might only re-emerge due to cancellations. There are players out there who will order or reserve a card in the heat of a launch, only to change their mind once the excitement has died down. That's your best chance to strike, and B&H Photo's notification system can serve as your battle signal.

Of course, if you're in the UK, the situation is a little different. Scan UK has pre-order listings for RTX 50-series cards live right now, which will save you from hanging about in buying limbo. You'll have to pay slightly above Nvidia's RTX 5090 MSRP seeing as the cheapest model available is a £2,099.99 Zotac version, but hey, that's not bad when you consider the price of some elaborate takes on the GPU.

Should you pre-order an RTX 50-series GPU?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The RTX 50-series stock situation is still unfolding, but jumping on pre-orders or even notifications is well worth doing. That's provided you actually need a next-gen GPU in the first place, as if you're looking to spend less and still revamp your rig, there are current-gen alternatives like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super kicking around.

That said, the one thing I need you to do for me is make sure you don't pay over the odds. I'd advise against paying $1,000 for an RTX 4080 Super right now, for example, as my Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 review demonstrates you'll get better performance from its successor at the same price. At the same time, if you're willing to wait a little longer, you'll be able to buy an RTX 5070 this February that'll rival the RTX 4090 using AI abilities.

The main takeaway is this - buying a current-gen GPU during a next-gen launch is something I'd largely advise against. If you do have $1,000, or god forbid double that, burning a hole in your pocket and need a 4K gaming PC upgrade, you're better off pre-ordering an RTX 50-series GPU. If you've got a cheaper rig and simply need something that'll run new games with respectable frame rates, there's perhaps less need to stress about reservations and jumping on the Blackwell bandwagon right now, as you'll either be able to buy cheapie cards like the GeForce RTX 4060 or wait it out for the $549 RTX 5070.

