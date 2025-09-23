I don't know about you, but I'd rather grab a whole RTX 5080 Alienware gaming PC for under $2,000 than a single GPU

Pointing out entire rigs that are cheaper than single GPUs is admittedly a running gag of mine. However, you can currently grab a whole RTX 5080 Alienware gaming PC direct from Dell for less than even the cheapest RTX 5090 GPU out there. It's also just a fair price considering you're getting a top-end Intel chip, AIO liquid cooling, and 1TB storage space for under $2,000.

The specific build you're looking for is the Alienware Aurora R16 model ACT1250, which is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, Intel Core i7, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD. It's all yours for $1,999.99 at Dell right now, and the $500 discount makes it one of the cheapest ways to grab an RTX 5080 right now.

Alienware Aurora RTX 5080 PC | $2,449.99 $1,999.99 at Dell

This specific Aurora build is $450 cheaper thanks to discounts on its selectable GPU, and it means you're getting an entire rig for less than an RTX 5090. If you're simply looking for a new PC with pizazz but want to avoid inflated pricing, Dell's discount is well worth checking out. UK: £2,649.99 £2,449.99 at Dell Read more ▼

You can, of course, customize your build if you'd prefer something beefier, and there is also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 build for $1,349.99 if you'd rather save another $500. The point is that discounts like this mean you're sometimes better off grabbing a whole gaming PC rather than paying over the odds for the best graphics cards, especially while MSRP pricing is out the window.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I've spent a chunk of time with the R16, and I'm actually testing the 2025 version as we speak. These days, it's known simply as the Alienware Aurora, but the RTX 5080 version above still packs all the same subtle space-age goodness paired with wicked specs. I do admittedly miss the bizarre spacepod aesthetic of the older Aurora R15, but the new contemporary design is more efficient and cuts back on a lot of unnecessary bulk.

I wouldn't point enthusiasts towards something like the R16, as proprietary elements like its non-standard motherboard and cooler are a pain to work with. That said, upgrading your graphics card or swapping out the PC's two sticks of RAM down the road isn't out of the question, and since this specific build boasts a 1,000W PSU, it's actually pretty futureproof.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If you really can't stand the idea of anything proprietary but love the Aurora's vibe, Dell also now has an Area-51 model that's fairly traditional. By that, I mean it uses standard components like a regular PC, but still features the same visual case cues that make Alienware rigs distinct. The bad news is that the RTX 5080 version comes in at $3,399.99, and that's with a $500 discount applied.

Most RTX 5080 PCs will set you back over $2,000, and that's why this Dell deal really stands out. Sure, those builds will be more customizable, and many of them will squeeze in more RAM and potentially a higher spec CPU. But, if you're just looking for a straight talking 4K system that will have an easy time running the latest release (yes, even Borderlands 4) without dialling back settings, this Aurora machine is well worth considering.

