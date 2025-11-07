Alienware PCs aren't for everyone, but this Aurora RTX 5070 Ti early Black Friday deal instantly caught my eye

When it comes to bigger investments like swanky new Alienware rigs, I normally tell players to hold off until Black Friday. Yet, I find myself really drawn to a specific RTX 5070 Ti rig deal at Dell right now that might suit even those of you who aren't into the brand's vibe, especially if you're seeking solid 4K performance.

The specific build in question is the Alienware Aurora ACT1250 armed with an RTX 5070 Ti, an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU, and 16GB DDR5 RAM. It's currently down to $1,699.99 from $2,099.99 at Dell right now, which is funny given that the non-Ti version is only $50 less.

Alienware Aurora 2025 (RTX 5070 Ti) | $2,099.99 $1.699.99 at Dell

Save $400 - This is one of the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti rigs out there right now, and the Alienware build is down to a nice record low at Dell. It does scale back on RAM to 16GB, but with $400 off, it's still a solid discount on a very 4K capable machine. <p><strong>UK: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8150600-15681716?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-uk/shop/desktop-computers/alienware-aurora-gaming-desktop/spd/alienware-aurora-act1250-gaming-desktop/act1250_cto6" target="_blank">$2,248.99<strong> £1,880.99 at Dell UK: $2,248.99 £1,880.99 at Dell

I probably don't have to tell you that spending that tiny bit more on a machine with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti inside makes far more sense, even if the GeForce RTX 5070 version has 32GB RAM. If you'd rather go for the latter, you do you, but the former will serve up much higher frame rates for under $1,700.