These budget accessories can help kick-start your new Switch 2 setup for less than $30

If you just got gifted a brand-new shiny Nintendo Switch 2, chances are you're gonna be after some accessories to go with it. There's plenty out there from premium controllers with remappable back buttons, cases with built-in power banks, and more, but all of that can cost a serious chunk of change - change you might not have right after the holidays.

However, you don't need to spend a lot to grab some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories if you know where to look. To help you recover a bit from December, I've gathered a plethora of goodies under $30, that, despite their cheap cost, will still elevate your new, next-gen Switch 2 gaming sessions. From screen protectors, officially licensed wheels for your new Joy-Con 2 controllers, to even some flashy cases, you can find a little bit of everything for your setup down below.

Just remember that plenty of gadgets designed for the original handheld are backwards compatible with the new model, so you don't necessarily have to re-buy all your favorite gadgets.