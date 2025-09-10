The Switch 2 is getting a charging stand, but US Nintendo fans might have to sit this one out

iMP Gaming announced yesterday (September 9) that the Nintendo Switch 2 was finally getting its very own charging stand, with the DLX2 + LED Multi-Function Charge Stand.

Can't wait for November? (Image credit: iMP Tech) You can grab the older DLX & LED Charge and Store Stand for the original Switch for $72.59 at Amazon, which can charge and store four Joy-Con controllers, the OG Pro controller, and the original and OLED Nintendo Switch.

Its name may not roll right off the tongue like other titles of the best Switch accessories, but the second I laid eyes on the contraption, which provides space and a charging solution for the handheld, two pairs of Joy-Con 2 controllers, a Switch headset, and a pull-out tray for storing games, I started foaming at the mouth.

My current Switch 2 gaming setup isn't ideal. I just popped the handheld on top of my living room cabinet alongside my PS5, turntable, and myriad of gaming merch, and with all that mess in close proximity, I have constant waves of worry that some harm is going to come its way.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: iMP Tech) (Image credit: iMP Tech)

One quick look at the DLX2 + LED Multi-Function Charge Stand makes me feel reassured that I'd be able to keep all my Switch 2 bits and bobs confined to one organized space and ensure it's juiced up at the same time - sign me up.



The stand comes equipped with LED lighting with seven static and dynamic modes, multi-controller charging compatible with Joy-Con 2 and Pro controllers, an integrated storage tower fit for a headset, a pop-out storage tray for up to nine Switch games, and a non-slip base to help keep it all in place.

At a glance, that all looks like something you'd find in the iconic Mouse Trap board game, but I can't help but be a fan of how it provides storage for pretty much everything. Not to mention, this new stand won't just be available for Switch 2 owners, but also those with the original Switch and OLED version of the console.

(Image credit: iMP Tech)

iMP is a UK gaming accessory brand, so it's very likely this will be staying on my side of the Atlantic, which is a bit of a bummer.



I've reached out to check just that, but in the meantime, I can at least share that it will be available from retailers like Argos, Smyths Toys, Amazon, and "all leading gaming retailers" - I just can't confirm which, if any, will be in the US, or how pricey it might be.

The new DLX2 + LED Multi-Function Charge stand will launch at the beginning of November 2025, just before the holidays.

