The Switch 2 is getting a charging stand, but US Nintendo fans might have to sit this one out
The new iMP console stand is incoming
iMP Gaming announced yesterday (September 9) that the Nintendo Switch 2 was finally getting its very own charging stand, with the DLX2 + LED Multi-Function Charge Stand.
You can grab the older DLX & LED Charge and Store Stand for the original Switch for $72.59 at Amazon, which can charge and store four Joy-Con controllers, the OG Pro controller, and the original and OLED Nintendo Switch.
Its name may not roll right off the tongue like other titles of the best Switch accessories, but the second I laid eyes on the contraption, which provides space and a charging solution for the handheld, two pairs of Joy-Con 2 controllers, a Switch headset, and a pull-out tray for storing games, I started foaming at the mouth.
My current Switch 2 gaming setup isn't ideal. I just popped the handheld on top of my living room cabinet alongside my PS5, turntable, and myriad of gaming merch, and with all that mess in close proximity, I have constant waves of worry that some harm is going to come its way.
One quick look at the DLX2 + LED Multi-Function Charge Stand makes me feel reassured that I'd be able to keep all my Switch 2 bits and bobs confined to one organized space and ensure it's juiced up at the same time - sign me up.
The stand comes equipped with LED lighting with seven static and dynamic modes, multi-controller charging compatible with Joy-Con 2 and Pro controllers, an integrated storage tower fit for a headset, a pop-out storage tray for up to nine Switch games, and a non-slip base to help keep it all in place.
At a glance, that all looks like something you'd find in the iconic Mouse Trap board game, but I can't help but be a fan of how it provides storage for pretty much everything. Not to mention, this new stand won't just be available for Switch 2 owners, but also those with the original Switch and OLED version of the console.
iMP is a UK gaming accessory brand, so it's very likely this will be staying on my side of the Atlantic, which is a bit of a bummer.
I've reached out to check just that, but in the meantime, I can at least share that it will be available from retailers like Argos, Smyths Toys, Amazon, and "all leading gaming retailers" - I just can't confirm which, if any, will be in the US, or how pricey it might be.
The new DLX2 + LED Multi-Function Charge stand will launch at the beginning of November 2025, just before the holidays.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
- View all Nintendo Switch 2 stands at Amazon
- DLX Cool and Charge Multi-Function Console Stand (PS5): $39.85 at Amazon
- DLX Multi-Function Console Media Stand for Nintendo Switch: $99.99 at Amazon
Just bought your Switch 2? Our ultimate Switch 2 starter pack is full to the brim with accessories like the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras and the best Nintendo Switch microSD Express Cards to get you started on your new Ninty handheld journey.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.