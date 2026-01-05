Belkin just upgraded our favorite Nintendo Switch 2 case at CES

Belkin has taken its Charging Case Pro to the CES showfloor this year, an improvement on a more premium accessory that's already claimed the top spot in our recommendations. The original Charging Case packed a 10,000mAh power bank into the clamshell design, with an easily accessible cable for good measure. Now, the case also packs an exterior LCD screen for easy battery life checks as well as a stand for tabletop mode.

At $99.99, this is one of the more expensive Nintendo Switch 2 cases on the market, coming in $30 higher than the original $69.99 model. Images make it look a little bulkier than the classic, likely making way for those additional components. It's also a slightly more streamlined design; the charger itself can stay inside the case while being connected, bringing that added kickstand into its own for on-the-go play.

Belkin Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2 | $99.99 at Belkin

The Belkin Charging Case Pro is now available for pre-order direct from the Belkin site, at a lofty $100. That's ahead of shipping in mid-January. Belkin Charging Case | $69.99 at Amazon

$100 is a lot to spend on a Switch case, but if you're also in the market for a more compact portable charger, it could well make sense. You're paying a premium for that integrated design; the Anker PowerCore 10K comes in at just $25.99 at Amazon, and Belkin itself sells a 20,000mAh charger for $49.95 as well. Add that to the $29.99 price of the Belkin Carrying Case by itself, and you're looking at between $56 and $80.

That all-in-one design is certainly handy, though, especially with storage space for 12 game cards, additional accessories, and that tabletop stand built in. Like the rest of Belkin's lineup, the Charging Case Pro also features a hidden slot for an Apple AirTag for extra security as well. If you're happy to spend big kitting your handheld out with the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories on the market, this could be 2026's first pickup, but there are cheaper ways to imitate the same result.

