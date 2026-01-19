I'm re-obsessed with Animal Crossing New Horizons and this $22 Switch 2 accessory is to blame

A boat-load of new Animal Crossing New Horizons content dropped off on my handheld last week, but my Switch 2 was not prepared until I pulled out the JSAUX Ergonomic Switch 2 Charging Grip.

At first glance, the $21.99 Switch 2 accessory is essentially just a grip, not much unlike the free one packaged with every handheld, or the official Nintendo Charging Grip. However, not only is the JSAUX version far cheaper than its first-party counterpart, but it comes packaged with optional handles that easily slide on and off to provide an extra bit of comfort, which has changed the way I play New Horizons.

Thanks to this budget-friendly Switch 2 gadget, I was able to nip those Joy-Con battery notifications in the bud and give my island the well-needed attention it deserved last weekend, and now you won't catch me on New Horizons without them.

The grips on the official version are attached to the main unit, so if you're not a fan of how they rest in the palms of your hands, you're stuck. JSAUX's grips are packaged as two separate entities that you slide onto your Switch 2 controllers, and I much prefer it this way.

When I added them for the very first time, I was a bit worried as the PC+ABS felt a bit flimsy where it curved around the shoulder buttons. I could easily foresee them snapping off, but after many hours they remain in the same shape as they were right out of the box.

