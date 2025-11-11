The LED Mouse Duo transforms your Switch 2 Joy-Con into a fully-fledged gaming mouse, but not for US fans

I've tested a long list of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories as the Nintendo nerd of the GamesRadar+ hardware team, but none quite as bizarre-looking as the iMP LED Mouse Duo.

Instead of using the provided rails that come packaged with every new handheld, this new Nintendo Switch 2 accessory goes one step further in transforming the Switch 2 Joy-Con into an everyday gaming mouse. By slipping each Joy-Con into its plastic shell, the iMP accessory adds a curved palm rest to each side of the controller to allow for a more typical mouse look and more precise and swift controls, and there's even some lighting, too. I mean, would it really be a gaming mouse without it?

iMP Gaming LED Mouse Adaptor Duo Pack For Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 | £19.99 at Amazon

The LED Mouse Duo is available today from select UK retailers, and can transform your Switch 2 Joy-Con into a gaming mouse for all your FPS game needs. By slotting the left and right Joy-Con into the plastic shell, you can get a more accurate gaming mouse sensation, and benefit from the accessories Teflon-branded pads, dual-grips, and Ambient LED multimode lighting.

The LED Mouse Duo is also equipped with Teflon pads to allow for a smoother and more precise control of the Joy-Con in mouse mode. Meanwhile, there are grips on either accessory to provide "full 3D control" of your movements when playing Switch 2 games like Cyberpunk 2077 and the upcoming Metroid Prime: Beyond.