A new version of my favorite 3D printer from last year is on the way

If you were hoping to get into the 3D printing game to make D&D miniatures or Warhammer terrain, I've got good news – a new version of my favorite printer from the last few years is getting an upgrade.

Industry mainstay Elegoo has just teased the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, and more details will be available as of January 26, 2026. (You can sign up for info via Elegoo's store.) Although we don't have hard stats yet and the machine itself has been cunningly cast in shadow, it's possible to glean some tidbits if you break out the magnifying glass.

For starters, the shape of the machine seems very similar, or identical, to the Elegoo Centauri Carbon that impressed me so much when I reviewed it last year. Seeing as I've used this with reliable results for everything from scenery to a 3D version of the best board games since then (as you can see in my feature on what happened when I 3D printed my family a board game for Christmas), I can attest to its quality – so have high hopes for this sequel if it's basically "more of the same, only better." The main addition would be space for four reels of filament on the side rather than one, not to mention what I assume must be the multi-color filament feed. Seeing as the original Centauri Carbon still doesn't have that functionality, this is a welcome sight.