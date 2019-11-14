Halo: Reach PC release date set for December with a new, super-smooth trailer

2010's Halo: Reach is making its way over to PC on December 3 as part one of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Microsoft announced at X019. Reach will be added to the Xbox One version of the Master Chief Collection the same day and can be pre-ordered individually or as part of the six-game bundle. The entire collection is available on Game Pass for PC, so if you're subscribed you'll automatically have access to Halo: Reach next month.

Halo: Reach is the prequel to Halo: Combat Evolved and the last entry in the franchise by the original developer Bungie. The PC version includes a few updates to the original version, including 4K UHD support and "at least" 60fps, as well as native mouse and keyboard support.

The entire PC collection can be pre-ordered on Steam or the Microsoft store for $40 USD, or you can pre-order Reach individually for $10. As for the Xbox One, you'll be able to buy Reach as an add-on to The Master Chief Collection for $10. PC gamers who buy the entire bundle will initially only have access to Reach, as Microsoft and 343 Industries are choosing to release each entry in chronological order.

We've known for some time that Reach would be making its way to the Master Chief Collection , and it's a good sign that they're taking their time for fine-tuning and optimization. If all goes as planned, the port will launch trouble-free looking and playing better than ever.