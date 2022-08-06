Halo Infinite's next Drop Pod simplifies helmet customization and brings Doubles matches

343 Industries has outlined what's coming up in Halo Infinite's next Drop Pod update, which is scheduled to release on August 9.

In a new Halo Waypoint post (opens in new tab), the studio behind Halo Infinite (opens in new tab) confirmed that it is simplifying helmet customization but allowing all visors to work on all cores, even though previously, they were spread across the five armor cores.

Following fan feedback - and despite "some complexities" - the update will also allow "certain" Mark VII helmet attachments to be worn across multiple Mark VII helmets. And while not every Mark VII helmet can be used "without clipping awkwardly or large gaps", "the total number of [customization] options has been greatly increased".

That's not all, either. More ranked playlists are on the way, starting with Ranked Doubles, which will launch alongside a CSR reset two weeks after the Drop Pod's release. A social Team Doubles playlist will also be available.

"We’ll monitor the health of Ranked Doubles and all our playlists after its addition to the matchmaking lineup. If all playlists continue to perform as expected, we’ll keep these additions and continue experimenting with adding more Ranked playlists in the future."

ICYMI, Halo Infinite campaign co-op will not offer online matchmaking even after the mode leaves beta (opens in new tab). A representative for Xbox recently confirmed as much in a statement to GamesRadar+, while also recommending some familiar alternatives to matchmaking.

"Online matchmaking will not be available with final co-op," the statement reads. "We encourage you to continue to use the Halo LFG and the new Discord voice call feature on Xbox to find players to party up with as you continue playing the beta."

343 Industries is working to preserve a bunch of content from pre-release versions of Halo and Halo 2 (opens in new tab), rebuilding them for players and modders to enjoy in the Master Chief Collection. And did you know that a Halo Infinite player has recreated Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light thanks to a leaked version of Forge mode (opens in new tab)? Another player recently used the leaked mode to recreate the brilliant P.T demo (opens in new tab), too.

