Halo Infinite player recreates P.T demo in leaked Forge mode

Halo Infinite's upcoming Forge mode has partially leaked online, and that's all it took for someone to remake the terrifying P.T.

As PC Gamer (opens in new tab) reports, one avid Halo Infinite player has managed to reconstruct P.T.'s horrific locales in the Forge mode. You can see the full tour of the house of horrors just below, courtesy of the player's YouTube channel, in little over 80 seconds.

Yep, that sure is the hallway that scared players silly all those years ago. The attention to detail is fantastic in the P.T. recreation - you can see the same little inlet partway down the first stretch of the hallway housing a plant, followed by the same desk adorned with family photos near the corner. There's even a balcony overlooking the hallway area in the middle of the corridor.

As for Forge mode itself, this demo is a great example of how deep the player-driven mode goes. It looks like we'll be able to create levels and maps well outside the confines of Halo Infinite's art style and general character whenever Forge launches. Forge last appeared on leaked screens earlier this year in February.

Speaking of, this isn't even the full version of Forge. As PC Gamer notes, technical tests for Halo Infinite's upcoming campaign co-op mode have been taking place over the last few weeks, and it's apparent through this that players have accidentally been given access to the incomplete Forge mode. We could be in for a few more visual treats like this relatively soon.

As we first reported earlier this week, Halo Infinite's campaign co-op won't feature online matchmaking when it launches.