Halo Infinite player recreates Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light in leaked Forge mode

A Halo Infinite player has recreated Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light thanks to a leaked version of Forge mode.

Undoubtedly, one of Squid Game's most memorable, not to mention terrifying, moments is when the contestants must participate in a game of Red Light, Green Light. Unlike the game you might fondly remember from childhood, if the participants failed to remain still, they were eliminated, not just from the competition. Now, one talented Halo fan has brought this deadly challenge to the popular FPS (thanks, The Gamer (opens in new tab)).

Z Mods recreated Red Light, Green Light in Halo Infinite using Forge mode, which has partially leaked online. "Took me a bit to work it all out and this is what I came up with," says Z Mods. "I rushed it because I didn't want to lose it all to a crash. Hope you enjoy."

As you can see from the video below, the game works just like it does in the show - move when the light is red, and you're toast. Thankfully, unlike in Squid Game, you have the ability to respawn. As the creator notes in the comments, they did run into one minor issue, "No matter what I did, the green light wouldn't work," explains Z Mods. "The object for it is there, but the light itself doesn't show up. Please ignore that."

It's an impressive creation, even more so considering that Forge mode isn't even officially out yet. Fans are hoping that Red Light, Green Light becomes a mainstay when the feature does finally launch. "You gotta make this again and turn it into a custom game when forge releases," comments YouTube user RaiiN.

Another player recently used the leaked mode to recreate the brilliant P.T demo. With Forge mode at least partially out in the wild, we're looking forward to seeing what other weird and wonderful ideas players come up with.

Our own Alyssa Mercante is desperate to play Halo Infinite co-op but it's tough to find teammates.