Halo Infinite player literally flies through the open world using a Grav Hammer and a Warthog

A Halo Infinite player has figured out how to fly using a Grav Hammer and a Warthog.

In the clip just below, you can see dedicated Halo YouTuber Mint Blitz discover the method. First, the creator smashes a Warthog with a Grav Hammer. While you'd be forgiven for thinking this would be counterproductive to anything, he then grapples onto the Warthog with the Grapple Hook, propelling himself forward a grand total of 3Km.

This Changes EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/j3fIGw4oxADecember 6, 2021 See more

It's certainly a creative effort, and a pretty effective method for quickly traversing the open world of Halo Infinite. For the first time in the franchise, Halo Infinite offers players a wide open world to explore, and this is without a doubt the most adventurous way of getting it around it quickly.

Last month, developer 343 revealed that the new Grapple Hook was one of "the most controversial additions" to the entire sequel. To find out why, as well as uncover other details before you delve into the new campaign tomorrow, head over to our Halo Infinite interview for more.

Halo Infinite's campaign is finally just around the corner from its full launch, offering players an open world, Grapple Hook, and much more. You can head over to our full Halo Infinite review to see what we made of the Master Chief's grand return on Xbox's new-gen platforms.

Halo Infinite weapons | Halo Infinite equipment | Halo Infinite Beta | Halo Infinite Tenrai event | How to level up fast in Halo Infinite | Halo Infinite Battle Pass | Halo Infinite ranks in order | Halo Infinite controller settings | Halo Infinite KD tracker and player records | Halo Infinite Fiesta matches | Halo Infinite killing spree | Halo Infinite crashing on PC | Halo Infinite User is Banned | When do Halo Infinite challenges reset?