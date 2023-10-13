Halloween is coming to TV – and it's the start of a new cinematic universe

It's time to prepare yourself for the Michael Myers Halloween Cinematic Universe.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. As per Deadline, Miramax has landed a deal to bring Halloween to our TV screens. The rights package includes a Halloween TV series and a first look at other small screen projects.

It appears that the longstanding horror franchise is going to join the parade of cinematic universes, with the trade reporting that the new TV show 'is envisioned to potentially launch a cinematic universe spanning film and television.'

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Halloween to television," Miramax head of global TV Marc Helwig said in a statement. "We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with [Trancas International Films] and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans."

Halloween, which first creeped into cinemas in 1978, recently saw a latter-day revival with a warmly received trilogy of films directed by David Gordon Green. 2018's Halloween, 2021's Halloween Kills and 2022's Halloween Ends combined for almost $500m at the worldwide box office.

If it transpires, Halloween joins a long, long list of cinematic universes that have emerged (or are just about to). Following the success of Barbie, Mattel made it clear that it wanted to launch its own cinematic universe, while DC is rebooting under James Gunn with DCU Chapter One. Just this year alone, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has done its level best to kickstart a cinematic universe with Hasbro characters and that’s without mentioning Sony's stop-start attempt to get a Spider-Man cinematic universe going. Morbius, anyone?

