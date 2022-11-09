The trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a moving tale of love and grief

The trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio is here – and we're sobbing already.

Del Toro and award-winning stop motion animator Mark Gustafson have collaborated to create a wonderfully dark and whimsical reimagining of the classic Carlo Collodi tale. It's the one we all know and love: a little wooden puppet named Pinocchio (Gregory Mann) is created by a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto (David Bradley) – and wants more than anything in the world to be a real boy. The new animated movie sees Pinocchio embark on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see Geppetto give a school book to Pinocchio, who in turn asks if it belonged to the "other boy." The trailer than cuts to the grave of Geppetto's deceased son.

The voice cast includes Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, Christoph Waltz as Count Volph, Tilda Swinton as the Wood Sprite, Ron Perlman as the Podesta, Finn Wolfhard as Candlewick, Cate Blanchett as Spazzatura, and Burn Gorman as The Priest. Tim Blake Nelson and John Turturro are also cast in undisclosed roles.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio first premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 15. is set to hit select theaters on November 11 before its December 9 streaming release on Netflix.

