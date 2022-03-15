GTA Online progress migration issue between last-gen and PS5/Xbox Series X consoles has been fixed

An issue preventing GTA Online profiles from being migrated to PS5 and Xbox Series X has now been fixed, Rockstar has announced.

Yesterday, the developer revealed that players who had previously migrated their GTA Online progress from PS4 or Xbox One to PC might not be able to migrate that same progress over to new-gen platforms. This was apparently an error, mistakenly blocking players from sending their hard-earned progress over to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S platforms.

This has apparently all been remedied now, though. As you can see from the follow-up tweet from the Rockstar Support Twitter account just below, the issue has been fixed as of March 15, and you'll now be able to send your GTA Online progress straight from your last-gen consoles to new-gen platforms. You won't be able to transfer your progress on PC to new-gen consoles, however.

The issue blocking GTA Online profile migration of PS4 and Xbox One accounts that were previously migrated to PC has been addressed, and that migration is now working as intended. Please note that GTA Online profiles on PC cannot be migrated to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.March 15, 2022 See more

GTA Online and Grand Theft Auto 5 are now finally available on new-gen platforms, having launched through the remastered Expanded and Enhanced Edition package earlier today on March 15. GTA 5's new-gen port has been a fair while in the can, but at long last, this is the third console generation that Rockstar's action-packed game has launched on.

