How to craft and build a Grounded grass floor

Grounded grass floor is one of the basic building blocks available in the game, whether you're using it as the foundation for a base or to traverse a gap you'd otherwise have to spend time hiking around. Although it's not the sturdiest item you can construct, it is still strong enough to support (some) structures and keep a majority of bugs at bay. The beauty of the grass floor is that it's made from an abundant resource that can be found all over many areas of the backyard, which means you won't need to travel far for the necessary materials to get your project up and running. Once you've decided where you want to start building, perhaps after reviewing our round up of the best Grounded base locations, then here's what you need to know about unlocking the recipe for Grounded grass floor and how to construct it.

How to get the Grounded grass floor recipe for crafting

(Image credit: Obsidian)

To unlock the Grounded grass floor crafting recipe, you need to make some initial progress through the main storyline quests. After tinkering with The Mysterious Machine and then investigating the Oak Tree explosion, you'll find the entrance to the Oak Lab on the northeast side of the tree. Head inside to meet BURG.L, then use the Biometric Scanner to gain access to all of the ASL Terminals. You can then use any ASL Terminal to visit the Science Shop and purchase the Multi-Story Bases pack near the top of the list for 1,000 Raw Science, giving you the Grounded grass floor recipe and adding plenty of other base building blueprints to the menu.

How to build a Grounded grass floor

(Image credit: Obsidian)

To build a Grounded grass floor, open the Craft menu and then tab over to the Base Building section (the black icon about halfway along), where you should see Grass Floor at the top of the list. Follow the Construct prompt to return to the game world, where a translucent blue outline of the building piece will appear in front of you. You can then rotate and place this blueprint where you want to construct your grass floor sections.

With the blueprints in place, you then need x4 Grass Planks to build each section of Grounded grass floor, which you can get by cutting down Grass with a chopping tool such as the Grounded Axe Level 2 – though the Tier 1 Pebblet Axe will also work, albeit more slowly. You can't store the large planks in your inventory, so instead you'll need to stack them up then carry them to your building location.

When you're there, approach the blueprint, then either press the Build prompt to place one plank at a time, or hold it to Super Build and place all remaining planks required at once. By looking directly at a piece of grass floor you can see how many other sections it's supporting, and note that if you have the Building Integrity setting enabled in the options then you may need to suitably brace your construction to ensure stability before expanding further. A single section of floor won't be able to support a giant tower on its own.