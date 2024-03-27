Greninja, Chimchar, and Snubbull join Pokemon Funko Pop lineup

We've seen what feels like a whole Pokedex worth of Pokemon Funko Pop figures since the release of the first Pikachu Funko Pop in 2018. Still, Funko have a long way to go before they've captured the likeness of all 1,025 Pokemon.



If you've been rooting for your favorite Pokemon to get the Funko treatment, there's a chance your wishes have just come true. The next Pokemon to be added to Funko Pop lineup are Greninja, Snubbull, and Chimchar.

These 3.5" figures represent three different Pokemon from across the franchise's history. The grumpy-looking pink Fairy-type Snubbull goes all the way back to Gen II. Meanwhile Chimchar was introduced a little later in Gen IV and Greninja didn't make an appearance until Gen VI. The one thing all three Pokemon do have in common is that they're all very stinking cute: maybe even more so in Funko Pop form. While the simplistic style of Funko Pop figures doesn't always mesh so elegantly with realism, these colorful cartoony creatures are a perfect fit.

Right now, each Pokemon Funko Pop is available for preorder for $12.99 at Amazon.

Funko Pop! Games: Pokemon - Greninja | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFunko-Pop-Collectible-Toy-Figure%2Fdp%2FB0CCBW7BP2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">$12.99 at Amazon

Try not to think about how gross Greninja's tongue scarf is. That aside, they're quite cool.

Funko Pop! Games: Pokemon - Snubbull | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFunko-Pop-Collectible-Toy-Figure%2Fdp%2FB0CCBXL2X9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">$12.99 at Amazon

I get the sense that Snubbulls are trying to be intimidating, but they're just too adorable.

Funko Pop! Games: Pokemon - Chimchar | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFunko-Pop-Collectible-Toy-Figure%2Fdp%2FB0CCBRDZQ6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">$12.99 at Amazon

This primate Pokemon was one of the starter Pokemon for Diamond and Pearl, and could be a real gem in your Funko Pop collection.

Each of these Pokemon Pop Vinyl figures have slightly staggered release dates and delivery windows. The first to drop is Chimchar on May 13, which is then followed by Greninja on June 3 and Snubbull June 10. Though I guess it checks out that the Fire-type Pokemon would be a tad speedier than the rest.

If you're still on the hunt for awesome merch, give our a list of the best gifts for gamers a look. Or if you're still searching for more Pokemon, check out the best Pokemon backpacks.