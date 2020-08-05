Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at the Snyder Cut with his own Green Lantern Reynolds Cut

Creator-led cuts are all the rage nowadays. The Justice League Snyder Cut is happening next year, the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut still gets talked about and, now, Ryan Reynolds presents his own take on 2011’s Green Lantern with the “Reynolds Cut.”

This one, however, is a little different. Reynolds – with tongue firmly placed in cheek – has made some “judicious cuts” to the widely-panned Green Lantern, cutting things down to a smidgen under 30 seconds with some fan-service cameos to boot.

Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts. pic.twitter.com/B2tUelctr8August 4, 2020

If you don’t want to sit through Green Lantern again, this quick cut motors through some of the key points from the film and, thanks to the powers of some haphazard editing, you won’t even have to worry about things like “plot” or “dialogue.”

Not only does Ryan Reynolds’ other comic book character, Deadpool, make an appearance, but so too do the Justice League. Hilariously, Tom Cruise even shows up as a new Green Lantern at the very end in a moment that doesn’t look too dissimilar to Henry Cavill’s facial hair controversy from 2017’s Justice League.

OK, so the Reynolds Cut isn’t likely to get top billing at DC’s upcoming FanDome event in late August, but there’s plenty to get excited for in the DCEU’s future. The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Wonder Woman 1984 will all feature at the online showcase on August 22.

Find out about every film still coming your way in 2020 with our movie release dates guide.