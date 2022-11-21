Greta Gerwig promises Ryan Gosling's Ken will have "many extraordinary looks" in new Barbie movie

The internet lost its collective mind when the first Barbie pictures emerged of Ryan Gosling as Ken. Complete with peroxide blonde hair and a cut-off denim jacket, it was certainly a conversation starter. Now the movie’s director Greta Gerwig has promised there are a lot more surprises for Ken’s looks on the way.

Speaking to Variety (opens in new tab) on the red carpet for the Academy’s Governors Awards, Gerwig said she was "thrilled" about the reaction to the set pictures. "That is how I felt and how Margot felt, and I’m thrilled that everyone shares that feeling," she said.

However, Gerwig confirmed that people are "not even close" to seeing how many looks they have created for Ken. "Well, I’ll just say, it is one of many extraordinary looks," she added while keeping tight-lipped over the exact number.

Barbie is the first live-action feature based on the eponymous fashion doll. Gerwig directed the film, as well as co-writing it with Noah Baumbach. Margot Robbie leads the cast as Barbie, with an all-star cast including Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey.

The movie lands in theaters on July 21, 2023, but Gerwig is staying quiet over whether it could spawn into a franchise. "I don’t know," she added to Variety. "I mean, it would certainly be exciting if it was."

