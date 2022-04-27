Margot Robbie's Barbie movie gets official first look and release date

Barbie is officially arriving on the big screen next summer – the upcoming live-action movie now has a release date of July 21, 2023 (the same day as Christopher Nolan's next movie, Oppenheimer, if you fancy a double bill…).

The release date was announced by Warner Bros. at CinemaCon and the studio also revealed the first official look at the movie, in which Margot Robbie plays the titular doll, while Ryan Gosling is playing her beau Ken. The first look image shows Robbie in a blue get-up grinning from the driver's seat of Barbie's classic pink convertible.

The movie's supporting cast includes Will Ferrell, who's playing the CEO of a toy company (that may or may not be Barbie manufacturer Mattel), along with Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, and Emma Mackey.

Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, her first movie since 2019's Little Women . She made her solo directorial debut in 2017 with Lady Bird , which starred Saoirse Ronan in the title role and earned her a nomination for Best Director at the Oscars. Gerwig also co-wrote the Barbie script with her frequent collaborator and real-life partner Noah Baumbach.

Filming is currently underway, but plot details are being kept under wraps. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter , the movie will have a meta element – we imagine Ferrell's role will have something to do with that.