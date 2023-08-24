Grab $1,200 off Razer Blade laptops and get Assassin’s Creed: Mirage free

Intel’s Gamer Days 2023 event just kicked off, and Razer is celebrating the sales festival with up to $1,200 off Blade 15 and 17 laptops. Better still, if you jump on any of the limited time deals, you’ll get two games free, and one of them is Ubisoft’s long awaited sequel to Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. In other words, you’ll be able to use your discounted portable powerhouse to step into Basim Ibn Ishaq’s shoes all while embracing fantastic portable specs. You'll want to be quick, though, as the event officially ends on September 3rd.

Over at the Intel Gamer Days 2023 page, you’ll find a selection of Razer Blade 15 and 17 models with up to 40% off their normal price. The latter 17-inch rig just so happens to be one of our best gaming laptop picks, and it’s down from $3,399.99 to $2,699.99, thanks to the celebratory discount. Same goes for its 15-inch sibling counterpart, as you’ll be able to snag the smaller version with a faster 360Hz screen for $1,799.99, down from $2,999.99.

Whether you're eyeing up the Blade 15 or Blade 17, Razer's 2022 lineup of premium gaming laptops still offer a performance punch today. We rarely see the company's RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti mobile rigs drop to this price point, and while there's a reduced Blade 15 over at Best Buy right now for the same price, it lacks the same Intel i7-12800H CPU and doesn't come with both Assassin's Creed: Mirage and the open word survival game Nightingale.

Razer Blade 15 15.6-inch RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop | $2,999.99 $1,799.99 at Razer

Save $1,200 - Armed with a ferociously fast 360Hz screen and an RTX 3070 Ti, this Razer Blade 15 model has competitive players covered when it comes to screen speed. At $1,799, this portable powerhouse is a steal if you're looking for affordable luxury.



Config: Intel i7-12800H | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | 360Hz FHD display



Buy it if:

✅ You want a stylish laptop

✅ You need a high refresh screen

✅ You need a smaller portable rig



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer the newest Nvidia GPU

❌ You're not fussed about 360Hz

❌ You're prefer a higher resolution screen

Razer Blade 15 15.6-inch RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop | $3,699.99 $2,499.99 at Razer

Save $1,200 - The RTX 3080 Ti version of the Blade 15 is going to help you run new PC games without having to dial back settings, whether you're looking to play its free copy of Assassin's Creed: Mirage or jump into a competitive FPS game.



Config: Intel i7-12800K | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | 360Hz FHD display

Buy it if:

✅ You need extra GPU performance

✅ You need a high refresh screen

✅ You need a smaller portable rig



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer the newest Nvidia GPU

❌ You're not fussed about 360Hz

❌ You're prefer a higher resolution screen

Razer Blade 17 17.3-inch RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop | $3,199.99 $1,999.99 at Razer

Save $1,200 - The Blade 17 is perfect for gamers and creators who need a little extra screen space, and the RTX 3070 Ti within can provide decent performance if you take advantage of Nvidia DLSS AI upscaling in supported games.



Config: Intel i7-12800K | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD display



Buy it if:

✅ You want a big screen laptop

✅ You're not too fussy about refresh rate

✅ You're looking for resolution flexibility



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to boost fps as far as possible

❌ You're looking for something more compact

❌ You'd prefer a faster screen

Razer Blade 17 17.3-inch RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop | $3,399.99 $ 2,699.99 at Razer

Save $1,200 - This higher spec Blade 17 boasts an i9-12900K CPU, and the extra processing horsepower helps it stand in for a fully fledged desktop PC when it comes to non-gaming related tasks. Not to mention it still wields the same big display as the i7-12800K model.



Config: Intel i9-12900K | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD display



Buy it if:

✅ You need a better CPU

✅ You're looking for a desktop replacement

✅ You're looking to play at 1440p



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're planning on lighter gaming

❌ You won't be playing CPU intensive games

❌ You're not looking to invest in a premium laptop

You won't see either the Blade 15 or Blade 17 routinely pop up on gaming laptops deals lists, so it's worth considering discounts when they do emerge. Naturally, the reduced models are rocking RTX 30-series GPUs rather than Nvidia's latest RTX 4000 discrete graphics cards, but opting for a 2022 model with a lower price might be the better option. After all, the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti are still impressive mobile solutions in 2023, and are more than up to the task of providing a robust 1080p or 1440p gaming PC experience.

Our Razer Blade 15 review takes a look at the 4K variant, but it should help outline what to expect from the company's premium portables. When playing at 1080p, we were able to achieve 60fps+ comfortably across our benchmarks, which really proves the machine's performance worth. We're also talking luxurious build quality and a screen that pairs excellent specs with color and contrast, and it's potentially worth spending a little extra on a Razer laptop rather than a cheaper alternative.

More of today's best Razer Blade gaming laptop deals

Still trying to settle on the right Razer laptop? You'll be able to check for more deals below on a wider selection of models. It's also worth noting that even the new Blade 17 and Blade 18 come with Assassins' Creed: Mirage and Nightingale. Clearly, paying full price still has its perks.

Alternatively, check out the best Alienware laptops and the best Asus gaming laptops if you're fancying a different aesthetic, and take a peek at the best gaming PCs for a desktop performance punch.