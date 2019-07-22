Grab this mid-size Samsung M5300A LED TV for just $250

Miss out on a killer 4K TV deal with all the great Prime Day sales last week? That's a shame, but we've got an FHD set that you can still fall back on here.

You can grab the Samsung 49" M5300A LED 1080p HDTV for just $250 right now, which is $230 off its typical price of $480. Right now, it looks like Best Buy is also offering free delivery, so you don't even have to pay the fee to have it sent right to your door. Easy enough.

With built-in smart TV apps, Dolby Digital sound, and an excellent picture, it's a fantastic choice for anyone looking to liven up their home with a smaller TV, or for another display to place outside of the living room. Need a spare room TV for gaming? This should do the trick nicely.

Our sister site TechRadar previously called the M5300A one of the best 32-inch TVs available, praising its 1080p resolution and "great app selection." Unfortunately, it does feature a paltry 2 HDMI ports, but that's really nothing a great HDMI switcher couldn't resolve.

Looking for a 4K TV but still want to save some cash? There are sales going on all the time – you don't have to rely on Prime Day to shop big on a budget. Check out our picks for the best 4K TVs under $500.

