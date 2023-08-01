Good Omens season 2 has hit Prime Video, and everyone is unanimously calling for one thing: renew the show for season 3 already, Amazon!

Fans of the hit series have been rallying around a single cause to watch the new episodes as much as possible, therefore making a third season more likely. The show stars Michael Sheen as angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as the demon Crowley, and is based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett.

While season 1 adapted the book, season 2 is an all original story intended to bridge the gap with a potential season 3, which would be based on an idea Gaiman and Pratchett worked out together. But, season 3 hasn't been confirmed yet – and after that cliff-hanger ending we're joining the internet in crying out for a speedy update. Speedier than the gap between season 1 and 2, anyway: the series debuted in 2019, but wasn't renewed for season 2 until June 2021. That's two years! (Granted, season 1 was intended as a limited series, which could explain the wait.)

Be warned, Good Omens season 2 spoilers below...

In the final episode of season 2, Crowley finally realizes his feelings for Aziraphale are more romantic than friendly – but, sadly, it comes just too late, as Aziraphale has already accepted an offer to take charge of Heaven. While the angel says Crowley can come with him and be redeemed, the demon isn't so keen on the idea. Not even a long-awaited kiss changes Aziraphale's mind, and the duo end the season going their separate ways. There's also a tease about the Second Coming of Christ, to make matters even more complicated.

Of course, it just can't end like that, and fans are taking matters into their own hands. One has even made a handy graphic displaying what to do to increase the chances of season 3, including re-watching the show and introducing others to it.

"It won't be confirmed unless enough people watch Season 2 to make Amazon happy. And it's strike season, which makes everything harder," Gaiman wrote on his Tumblr of a third season, referring to the ongoing WGA writers' strike. "But obviously season 3 is all planned and plotted and, if I get to make it, will take the story and the people in it we care about to a satisfying end. If I wasn't on strike I'd be writing it currently. Our set is still standing in a studio in Bathgate and we would all love to get back there and finish the story in the way Terry and I plotted, long ago."

"THIS IS IMPORTANT! SPREAD THE WORD SO WE CAN GET SEASON 3! It's already written and plotted!" says someone else , with a screenshot of Gaiman's update. "We need to do our part as a fandom! Bring people in, keep being amazingly kind and all the brilliant stuff this fandom has always done! We NEED to work together!"

"Watch and rewatch and rewatch some more! We need them to approve a season 3!!!" urges another dedicated fan .

Another person has put together a seriously impressive video showcasing all their screens, perfectly synced up to play the opening credits in time.

"Sometimes I wish I became a fan of Good Omens once season 3 has been released because I don't know how I'm supposed to wait and act normal," says another fan ( speaking for everyone, we're sure you'll agree).

But, even if season 3 does get confirmed, it might not be here for a while yet. "If it wasn't for strikes I'd have most of it written by now," Gaiman revealed on Tumblr . "As it is, a first draft of Episode 1 and the final fifteen pages of Episode 6 (in case I get hit by a bus) are written, and the rest of it has to wait until the strike is done and we can pick up our pens. When the strike was called I took the post-it notes with the season 3 episode breakdowns off the walls and put them sadly away.

"If we shot it in 2024 it would probably be released in early '26. (We started shooting S2 in October 2021. It's about a year in post-production from wrap to release.)"

Don't lose heart, though, because Gaiman has also said that even if a third season isn't confirmed, he'll still finish the story in another format: "Absolutely. I wouldn't want to leave it mid-story."

We'll just have to wait and see if Good Omens season 3 does get confirmed, but, with such a passionate fan base behind it, we're hoping good news comes along soon.

For now, all episodes are available to stream on Prime Video – and you can check out our roundup of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video to fill out your watchlist.