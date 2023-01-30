All GoldenEye 007 cheats and how to unlock them on Xbox

You'll need to complete plenty of mission time trials and challenges to unlock every GoldenEye Xbox cheat code

GoldenEye
GoldenEye 007 Xbox cheats are unlocked by completing certain challenges across each mission, usually a time trial at a certain difficulty level. Complete these challenges and you’ll unlock ridiculous cheats to supercharge the super spy or just make things plain stupid for Mr. Bond – from infinite ammo and invincibility, to secret levels and big head mode. However, it’s important to note that these challenges are the only way to unlock cheats as the regular cheat codes don’t work, so here’s exactly how you unlock every GoldenEye 007 cheat for Xbox.

How to unlock GoldenEye 007 Xbox cheats

GoldenEye 007 cheat unlocked on mission summary screen

As previously mentioned, you can use GoldenEye 007 cheats on Xbox only by completing the relevant challenge. Here are all the GoldenEye 007 challenges and the cheats they unlock, ordered to roughly match the story:

Cheat UnlockedChallenge
Paintball ModeComplete Dam on Secret Agent difficulty in under 2:40 minutes
InvincibleComplete Facility on 00 Agent difficulty in under 2:05 minutes
DK Mode (big head mode)Complete Runway on Agent difficulty in under 5:00 minutes
Grenade Launcher x2Complete Surface 1 on Secret Agent difficulty in under 3:30 minutes
Rocket Launcher x2Complete Bunker 1 on 00 Agent difficulty in under 4:00 minutes
Turbo ModeComplete Silo level on Agent difficulty in under 3:00 minutes
No Radar (multiplayer only)Complete Frigate on Secret Agent difficulty in under 4:30 minutes
Tiny BondComplete Surface 2 on 00 Agent difficulty in under 4:15 minutes
Throwing Knife x2Complete Bunker 2 on Agent difficulty in under 1:30 minutes
Fast AnimationComplete Statue on Secret Agent difficulty in under 3:15 minutes
Invisible BondComplete Archives on 00 Agent difficulty in under 1:20 minutes
Enemy Rocket LaunchersComplete Streets on Agent difficulty in under 1:45 minutes
Slow AnimationComplete Depot on Secret Agent difficulty in under 1:40 minutes
Silver PP7Complete Train on 00 Agent difficulty in under 5:25 minutes
Hunting Knife x2Complete Jungle on Agent difficulty in under 3:45 minutes
Infinite AmmoComplete Control on Secret Agent difficulty in under 10:00 minutes
RC-P90 x2Complete Caverns on 00 Agent difficulty in under 9:30 minutes
MagnumComplete Cradle on any difficulty
Gold PP7Complete Cradle on Agent difficulty in under 2:15 minutes
All Multiplayer CharactersComplete all story levels on Agent difficulty or higher
Aztec LevelComplete all story levels on Secret Agent difficulty or higher
LaserComplete Aztec on any difficulty
Laser x2Complete Aztec on Secret Agent difficulty in under 9:00 minutes
Egyptian LevelComplete all story levels on 00 Agent difficulty
Golden GunComplete Egyptian on any difficulty
All GunsComplete Egyptian on 00 Agent difficulty in under 6:00 minutes
007 ModeComplete all missions, including Aztec and Egyptian, on 00 Agent difficulty

Unfortunately, the old-school cheat codes that are usable on the Nintendo Switch version of this remaster will not work on Xbox. Once you've unlocked a cheat, head to the Cheat Options screen on the main menu and toggle any unlocked cheats on and off. Be aware that you also cannot unlock other cheats if you’re playing a level with cheats on.

