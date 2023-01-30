All GoldenEye 007 cheats and how to unlock them on Xbox

GoldenEye 007 Xbox cheats are unlocked by completing certain challenges across each mission, usually a time trial at a certain difficulty level. Complete these challenges and you’ll unlock ridiculous cheats to supercharge the super spy or just make things plain stupid for Mr. Bond – from infinite ammo and invincibility, to secret levels and big head mode. However, it’s important to note that these challenges are the only way to unlock cheats as the regular cheat codes don’t work, so here’s exactly how you unlock every GoldenEye 007 cheat for Xbox.

How to unlock GoldenEye 007 Xbox cheats

As previously mentioned, you can use GoldenEye 007 cheats on Xbox only by completing the relevant challenge. Here are all the GoldenEye 007 challenges and the cheats they unlock, ordered to roughly match the story:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cheat Unlocked Challenge Paintball Mode Complete Dam on Secret Agent difficulty in under 2:40 minutes Invincible Complete Facility on 00 Agent difficulty in under 2:05 minutes DK Mode (big head mode) Complete Runway on Agent difficulty in under 5:00 minutes Grenade Launcher x2 Complete Surface 1 on Secret Agent difficulty in under 3:30 minutes Rocket Launcher x2 Complete Bunker 1 on 00 Agent difficulty in under 4:00 minutes Turbo Mode Complete Silo level on Agent difficulty in under 3:00 minutes No Radar (multiplayer only) Complete Frigate on Secret Agent difficulty in under 4:30 minutes Tiny Bond Complete Surface 2 on 00 Agent difficulty in under 4:15 minutes Throwing Knife x2 Complete Bunker 2 on Agent difficulty in under 1:30 minutes Fast Animation Complete Statue on Secret Agent difficulty in under 3:15 minutes Invisible Bond Complete Archives on 00 Agent difficulty in under 1:20 minutes Enemy Rocket Launchers Complete Streets on Agent difficulty in under 1:45 minutes Slow Animation Complete Depot on Secret Agent difficulty in under 1:40 minutes Silver PP7 Complete Train on 00 Agent difficulty in under 5:25 minutes Hunting Knife x2 Complete Jungle on Agent difficulty in under 3:45 minutes Infinite Ammo Complete Control on Secret Agent difficulty in under 10:00 minutes RC-P90 x2 Complete Caverns on 00 Agent difficulty in under 9:30 minutes Magnum Complete Cradle on any difficulty Gold PP7 Complete Cradle on Agent difficulty in under 2:15 minutes All Multiplayer Characters Complete all story levels on Agent difficulty or higher Aztec Level Complete all story levels on Secret Agent difficulty or higher Laser Complete Aztec on any difficulty Laser x2 Complete Aztec on Secret Agent difficulty in under 9:00 minutes Egyptian Level Complete all story levels on 00 Agent difficulty Golden Gun Complete Egyptian on any difficulty All Guns Complete Egyptian on 00 Agent difficulty in under 6:00 minutes 007 Mode Complete all missions, including Aztec and Egyptian, on 00 Agent difficulty

Unfortunately, the old-school cheat codes that are usable on the Nintendo Switch version of this remaster will not work on Xbox. Once you've unlocked a cheat, head to the Cheat Options screen on the main menu and toggle any unlocked cheats on and off. Be aware that you also cannot unlock other cheats if you’re playing a level with cheats on.