How long to beat God of War Valhalla, the free DLC for GOW Ragnarok? Average playtime is definitely hard to gauge, as being a Roguelike, it's a game where restarting and getting thrown back to the beginning is pretty common, with much less of the linear progression of the core story. However, we've beaten the Valhalla campaign ourselves, and can explain how long it'll take you to get to the end below and the final credits. Here's the playtime you can expect from God of War Valhalla.

How long is the God of War Valhalla DLC?

(Image credit: Sony)

God of War Valhalla will probably take between 10 to 15 hours for the average playtime, but that's a number that's pretty varied depending on individual skill level and how you choose to approach it each time.

Being a roguelike, God of War Valhalla is a game where each individual "run" is probably between thirty minutes to an hour, but not every run guarantees any real progress - unless you can make it to the end and trigger the next story flag, all you can do is spend whatever resources you earned between runs in the hope of making the next attempt a little easier.

There's also, frankly, a certain amount of luck in play. Each attempt is somewhat randomised, with different enemies, encounters and upgrades, so sometimes you get a series of bonuses that are great for your playstyle and carry you through, other times you'll be fighting a capricious loot pool as much as any irascible draugr. The 10-to-15 hour marker above is only an estimated average, and could be a bit shorter - or a lot longer.

Completing the story also doesn't actually end the DLC - you can still attempt the run over and over, with further additions to the game being unlocked in the post-story campaign. It doesn't seem like a huge amount from what we've seen, beyond some fun bonuses, but you can keep playing and enjoying the challenge.

