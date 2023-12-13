How to save the game in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

How do you save in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla? The new roguelike mode has Kratos running back and forth through Valhalla, but while getting reset is a big part of the challenge, you do still make story progress and earn permanent rewards, despite the occasional stop-and-start progress, so saving has its purpose despite all the resets. With that in mind, we'll explain how to save the game in God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC expansion below, whether you're in a run or between them.

How to save progress in GOW Ragnarok Valhalla (Image: © Sony) There are two ways that the game can be saved in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla: - Saving between runs: When you're on the Shore between runs in the little hub zone, your progress is saved automatically, even if you just bought upgrades. The game might warn you about "losing unsaved progress" if you choose to quit, but frankly it seems to slam autosave after every little thing you do here. - Saving during runs: When on a run in Valhalla, you can save your progress by finding a "Tablet of Endeavour", a gold/yellow interactive tablet you find every few rooms where you buy upgrades. While interacting with it, you can press Square to "Suspend" the game, whereupon you immediately leave Valhalla and go back to the main menu. However, when you come back, you'll continue from where you left off!

There's no option to set up multiple save slots for the Valhalla mode - there's just one save file and it's frequently overwritten, committing you to at least a certain amount of progress. You can delete that save file and start the whole DLC over from the start from the main menu, if you're so inclined, but you can't have multiple files ready to pick and choose where you resume from.

