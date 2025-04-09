Unsure how to save in South of Midnight? Saving the game is a function that's not especially made clear once you start your odyssey through the Bayou, but that doesn't make it any less important. In fact, South of Midnight operates on an auto-save system, but that's not especially highlighted, leading to some significant confusion among the playerbase. I'll explain what you need to know about saving in South of Midnight below, and how it works as a system in gameplay.

How to save the game in South of Midnight (Image: © Xbox Game Studios) To save in South of Midnight, you simply need to progress to any point where the auto-save feature kicks in. Auto-save triggers frequently (indicated by the spinning spindle icon in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen), and we've never played for more than five minutes in South of Midnight without that being set off. Auto-save tends to trigger before and after combat, after picking up Floofs, interactions and cutscenes, and generally anything of significance happening. If made to reload a save, you likely won't go back more than a few minutes at the most.

However, there is no manual save option in South of Midnight, so players will be limited by the auto-save system. That being said, while you can't reload saves, you can go back to the beginning of chapters that you've completed, giving you a further chance to find collectibles and repeat sections of gameplay.

