How to open barriers in God of War Valhalla

The God of War Ragnarok Valhalla barriers with discs in the middle that you come across throughout the games usually block off chests with loot, perks and new cosmetics inside. These locked doors are actually called Sanctuary Barriers, and appropriately enough, you need a Sanctuary Barrier Key to unlock them - but how do you get those, and is it worth doing? We'll explain how to open the locked door barriers in GOW Valhalla below, how to get the keys, and what you can expect to find when you do.

Warning: some spoilers for the plot of Valhalla below.

How to get Sanctuary Barrier Keys in God of War Valhalla (Image: © Sony) If you're coming across the locked door "Sanctuary Barriers" in God of War Valhalla, you'll need a special Sanctuary Barrier Key. These aren't introduced to the game until you beat a certain boss in Valhalla's main story: specifically, you have to beat the god Tyr. You'll fight Tyr multiple times across the game, but you only need to beat him once to start unlocking the ability to get Sanctuary Barrier Keys. Therefore, getting them added to the game is simply a matter of playing until you reach a certain point in the narrative.

Once you reach that point, you'll be able to get Sanctuary Barrier Keys for 200 Spirit Seals at the Shore between runs, buying them from the Tablets. You can also buy them mid-run from Tablets of Influence, for 400 Fleeting Echoes each. We've also heard that you can occasionally get them as drops from difficult enemies and bosses, but I've personally yet to see this happen, so if it is true it's, at the very least, pretty rare.

Once you have a Barrier Key, it's a permanent addition to your inventory until you use it up, staying with you even if you die and restart the run, only disappearing once you actually use it to open a barrier.

What's behind the locked doors in God of War Valhalla?

(Image credit: Sony)

The locked doors in God of War Valhalla that you open with Sanctuary Keys usually have some sort of chest on the other side, one that could contain any number of things - perks to help with your run, new cosmetics, special resources, etc. You should be able to see the chest symbol through the barrier and can make your choice based on that, and it's useful to know that barriers you unlock stay unlocked permanently, even if you start the run again - though depending on the chest, it may be empty on following runs. You can't unlock the same cosmetic twice, after all.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission