How to unlock young Kratos in God of War Valhalla

By Joel Franey
published

Classic Kratos from the original God of War trilogy is playable in GOW Ragnarok

God of War Valhalla Young Kratos
(Image credit: Sony)

The God of War Valhalla young Kratos skin from the original GOW trilogy (also known as Classic Kratos), allows you to tackle the DLC as the original Ghost of Sparta - but not only that, players can even carry it across into God of War Ragnarok New Game Plus, which presumably will deeply confuse the main cast about why Kratos is now suddenly half his age. Nevertheless, whatever mode you want to try it out in, we'll explain how to unlock Young Kratos in God of War Valhalla below, and what the rules on using it are!

How to get young Kratos in the God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla DLC

(Image: © Sony)

To get Classic/Young Kratos in the God of War Valhalla DLC, you simply need to complete the main story attached to the DLC. No, that doesn't mean 100% completion, only playing through the main plot and hitting the end credits - a process that'll probably take somewhere between 10 to 15 hours, depending on your skill level and what difficulty you have the game at.

God of War Valhalla Young Kratos

(Image credit: Sony)
More God of War Ragnarok guides

God of War Ragnarok graphics modes
God of War Ragnarok cloak and new game plus armor
How to save in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla
God of War Valhalla barriers
God of War Valhalla best upgrades

Once you have that unlocked, you'll get a notification on the screen alerting you of that fact. From that point on, going into the armor menu will give you a new, toggleable option (visible in the bottom right) between the bushier, older Kratos of the Nine Realms/reboot era, and the younger, pointier version from the original games. There is no mechanical difference between the two, the change being purely cosmetic, and in fact your allies and friends don't even comment on it - it's clearly just a fun tweak for the player's benefit.

Not only that, but the classic Kratos model doesn't impact what armor you can wear. The change is accessed in the armor menu, yes, but it just changes Kratos' face and a couple of minor body elements on his character model, such as removing the scar on his midriff. Armor and its effects are still entirely within the player's choice.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments