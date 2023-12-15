The God of War Valhalla young Kratos skin from the original GOW trilogy (also known as Classic Kratos), allows you to tackle the DLC as the original Ghost of Sparta - but not only that, players can even carry it across into God of War Ragnarok New Game Plus, which presumably will deeply confuse the main cast about why Kratos is now suddenly half his age. Nevertheless, whatever mode you want to try it out in, we'll explain how to unlock Young Kratos in God of War Valhalla below, and what the rules on using it are!

How to get young Kratos in the God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla DLC (Image: © Sony) To get Classic/Young Kratos in the God of War Valhalla DLC, you simply need to complete the main story attached to the DLC. No, that doesn't mean 100% completion, only playing through the main plot and hitting the end credits - a process that'll probably take somewhere between 10 to 15 hours, depending on your skill level and what difficulty you have the game at.

Once you have that unlocked, you'll get a notification on the screen alerting you of that fact. From that point on, going into the armor menu will give you a new, toggleable option (visible in the bottom right) between the bushier, older Kratos of the Nine Realms/reboot era, and the younger, pointier version from the original games. There is no mechanical difference between the two, the change being purely cosmetic, and in fact your allies and friends don't even comment on it - it's clearly just a fun tweak for the player's benefit.

Not only that, but the classic Kratos model doesn't impact what armor you can wear. The change is accessed in the armor menu, yes, but it just changes Kratos' face and a couple of minor body elements on his character model, such as removing the scar on his midriff. Armor and its effects are still entirely within the player's choice.

