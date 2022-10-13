New God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle doesn't include that epic controller

A God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle will launch alongside the game on November 9.

Sony released a brief trailer showing off the "next-gen immersion" of the hotly anticipated action game, concluding with a brief shot of the new bundle.

This is a bog-standard PS5 game bundle. For a slightly reduced price, you'll get the disc edition of the PS5, one standard DualSense controller, and a digital copy of God of War Ragnarok. The Pulse 3D headset featured in the trailer is not included.

Sadly, while we've had open God of War DualSense pre-orders for some time now, the custom controller isn't included in this bundle. It's possible Sony or individual retailers will list a more lavish Ragnarok bundle with more goodies included – and we may also see a variant featuring the digital edition PS5 – but for now it's standard stuff all the way down. Even so, a non-trivial amount of people are probably going to want a PS5 just to play Ragnarok, so this bundle will likely be pretty popular come November.

