God of War PC support studio turning a "flagship" PlayStation IP into a live service game

The studio that helped port God of War to PC is continuing to work on the series, as well as on a Sony "flagship IP" with a live service focus.

As first flagged by a ResetEra (opens in new tab) thread yesterday on September 29, the Vancouver-based Jetpack Interactive recently updated its LinkedIn page (opens in new tab) with new information. Firstly, the company states that it "continues to work with Sony Santa Monica on the God Of War franchise."

This could be a major hint that God of War Ragnarok will launch on PC at some point further down the line. This wouldn't exactly be a massive surprise, given that numerous PlayStation first-party games like God of War have come to PC well after launch, but Sony Santa Monica so far hasn't announced a PC port for the sequel.

Elsewhere, Jetpack Interactive reveals that it's now "excited to embark on a new live services title with Sony," and welcomes potential new recruits to apply for the project. The company also reveals that this new project will be based on one of Sony's "flagship IPs."

Earlier this year, PlayStation laid out big plans for live service games going forward. PlayStation already plans to launch two new live service titles this year in 2022, with three such games following next year, and four live service games launching in 2024. Finally, 2025 will see two new live service games from PlayStation.

Considering this focus on live service games, it isn't a surprise one of Sony's support studios is now turning an established IP into a live service title. One such project could well be the rumored Twisted Metal reboot that's been floating around for around a year, and elsewhere, Guerrilla has been hiring for a multiplayer game, which could well be a Horizon Forbidden West spin-off.

